Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Small Satellite industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Small Satellite market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Small Satellite market covered in Chapter 12:

Airbus Defense and Space

OHB AG

Orbital ATK(acquired by Northrop Grumman Corporation, US)

Thales Alenia Space

Harris Corporation(now L3Harris)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Small Satellite market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite

Minisatellite

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Small Satellite market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Civil

Defense

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Small Satellite Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Small Satellite

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Small Satellite industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Small Satellite Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Small Satellite Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Small Satellite Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Small Satellite Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Small Satellite Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Small Satellite Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Small Satellite

3.3 Small Satellite Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Small Satellite

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Small Satellite

3.4 Market Distributors of Small Satellite

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Small Satellite Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Small Satellite Market, by Type

4.1 Global Small Satellite Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Small Satellite Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Small Satellite Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Small Satellite Value and Growth Rate of Nanosatellite

4.3.2 Global Small Satellite Value and Growth Rate of Microsatellite

4.3.3 Global Small Satellite Value and Growth Rate of Minisatellite

4.4 Global Small Satellite Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Small Satellite Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Small Satellite Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Small Satellite Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Small Satellite Consumption and Growth Rate of Civil (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Small Satellite Consumption and Growth Rate of Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Small Satellite Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

6 Global Small Satellite Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Small Satellite Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Small Satellite Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Small Satellite Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Small Satellite Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Small Satellite Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Small Satellite Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Small Satellite Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Small Satellite Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Small Satellite Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Small Satellite Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Small Satellite Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Small Satellite Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Small Satellite Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Small Satellite Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Small Satellite Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Small Satellite Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Small Satellite Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small Satellite Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small Satellite Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Small Satellite Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Small Satellite Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Small Satellite Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Small Satellite Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Airbus Defense and Space

12.1.1 Airbus Defense and Space Basic Information

12.1.2 Small Satellite Product Introduction

12.1.3 Airbus Defense and Space Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 OHB AG

12.2.1 OHB AG Basic Information

12.2.2 Small Satellite Product Introduction

12.2.3 OHB AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Orbital ATK(acquired by Northrop Grumman Corporation, US)

12.3.1 Orbital ATK(acquired by Northrop Grumman Corporation, US) Basic Information

12.3.2 Small Satellite Product Introduction

12.3.3 Orbital ATK(acquired by Northrop Grumman Corporation, US) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Thales Alenia Space

12.4.1 Thales Alenia Space Basic Information

12.4.2 Small Satellite Product Introduction

12.4.3 Thales Alenia Space Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Harris Corporation(now L3Harris)

12.5.1 Harris Corporation(now L3Harris) Basic Information

12.5.2 Small Satellite Product Introduction

12.5.3 Harris Corporation(now L3Harris) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.6.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Basic Information

12.6.2 Small Satellite Product Introduction

12.6.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Small Satellite Market Forecast

14.1 Global Small Satellite Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Nanosatellite Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Microsatellite Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Minisatellite Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Small Satellite Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Civil Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Defense Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Commercial Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Small Satellite Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Small Satellite

Table Product Specification of Small Satellite

Table Small Satellite Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Small Satellite Covered

Figure Global Small Satellite Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Small Satellite

Figure Global Small Satellite Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Small Satellite Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Small Satellite

Figure Global Small Satellite Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Small Satellite Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Small Satellite Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Small Satellite Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Small Satellite Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific Small Satellite Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Small Satellite Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Small Satellite Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

Figure Global COVID-19 Status

Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries

Figure Industry Chain Analysis of Small Satellite

Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Small Satellite with Contact Information

Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of Small Satellite

Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of Small Satellite in 2019

Table Major Players Small Satellite Product Types in 2019

Figure Production Process of Small Satellite

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Small Satellite

Figure Channel Status of Small Satellite

Table Major Distributors of Small Satellite with Contact Information

Table Major Downstream Buyers of Small Satellite with Contact Information

Table Global Small Satellite Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Small Satellite Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Small Satellite Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Small Satellite Production by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Small Satellite Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Small Satellite Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Small Satellite Value ($) and Growth Rate of Nanosatellite (2015-2020)

Figure Global Small Satellite Value ($) and Growth Rate of Microsatellite (2015-2020)

Figure Global Small Satellite Value ($) and Growth Rate of Minisatellite (2015-2020)

Figure Global Small Satellite Price by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Downstream Market Overview

Table Global Small Satellite Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Small Satellite Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Small Satellite Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Small Satellite Consumption and Growth Rate of Civil (2015-2020)

Figure Global Small Satellite Consumption and Growth Rate of Defense (2015-2020)

Figure Global Small Satellite Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

Figure Global Small Satellite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Small Satellite Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Small Satellite Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

….….Continued

