Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Small Drone industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Small Drone market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Small Drone market covered in Chapter 12:

Aerovironment

Israel Aerospace Industries

Financial Highlights

Microdrones

BAE Systems

SAAB AB

DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology

3D Robotics

Elbit Systems

The Boeing Company

Parrot SA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Textron

Thales Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Small Drone market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Small Drone market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial

Military

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Small Drone Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Small Drone

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Small Drone industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Small Drone Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Small Drone Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Small Drone Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Small Drone Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Small Drone Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Small Drone Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Small Drone

3.3 Small Drone Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Small Drone

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Small Drone

3.4 Market Distributors of Small Drone

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Small Drone Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Small Drone Market, by Type

4.1 Global Small Drone Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Small Drone Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Small Drone Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Small Drone Value and Growth Rate of Fixed Wing

4.3.2 Global Small Drone Value and Growth Rate of Rotary Wing

4.3.3 Global Small Drone Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Small Drone Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Small Drone Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Small Drone Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Small Drone Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Small Drone Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Small Drone Consumption and Growth Rate of Military (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Small Drone Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Small Drone Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Small Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Small Drone Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Small Drone Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Small Drone Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Small Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Small Drone Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Small Drone Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Small Drone Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Small Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Small Drone Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Small Drone Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Small Drone Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Small Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Small Drone Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Small Drone Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Small Drone Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Small Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small Drone Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small Drone Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Small Drone Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Small Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Small Drone Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Small Drone Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Small Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Aerovironment

12.1.1 Aerovironment Basic Information

12.1.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.1.3 Aerovironment Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Israel Aerospace Industries

12.2.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Basic Information

12.2.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.2.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Financial Highlights

12.3.1 Financial Highlights Basic Information

12.3.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.3.3 Financial Highlights Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Microdrones

12.4.1 Microdrones Basic Information

12.4.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.4.3 Microdrones Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 BAE Systems

12.5.1 BAE Systems Basic Information

12.5.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.5.3 BAE Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 SAAB AB

12.6.1 SAAB AB Basic Information

12.6.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.6.3 SAAB AB Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology

12.7.1 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Basic Information

12.7.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.7.3 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 3D Robotics

12.8.1 3D Robotics Basic Information

12.8.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.8.3 3D Robotics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Elbit Systems

12.9.1 Elbit Systems Basic Information

12.9.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.9.3 Elbit Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 The Boeing Company

12.10.1 The Boeing Company Basic Information

12.10.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.10.3 The Boeing Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Parrot SA

12.11.1 Parrot SA Basic Information

12.11.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.11.3 Parrot SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.12.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Basic Information

12.12.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.12.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Textron

12.13.1 Textron Basic Information

12.13.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.13.3 Textron Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Thales Group

12.14.1 Thales Group Basic Information

12.14.2 Small Drone Product Introduction

12.14.3 Thales Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

….….Continued

