The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Dakine

Start Ski Wax

TOKO Wax & Care

Glide-on Wax

Burton

Demon

Briko Maplus

Swix

ZumWax

Nanox

Hertel Wax

Purl Wax

ONE-BALL

Rex

Maxiglide

Fast Wax

Darent Wax

Boardside Down Wax

Holmenkol

Datawax

Major Types Covered

Glide waxes

Grip waxes

Major Applications Covered

Skis

Snowboards

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Ski Wax Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Ski Wax Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Ski Wax Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Ski Wax Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Glide waxes

5.2 Grip waxes

6 Global Ski Wax Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Skis

6.2 Snowboards

7 Global Ski Wax Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Dakine

8.1.1 Dakine Profile

8.1.2 Dakine Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Dakine Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Dakine Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Start Ski Wax

8.2.1 Start Ski Wax Profile

8.2.2 Start Ski Wax Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Start Ski Wax Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Start Ski Wax Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 TOKO Wax & Care

8.3.1 TOKO Wax & Care Profile

8.3.2 TOKO Wax & Care Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 TOKO Wax & Care Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 TOKO Wax & Care Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Glide-on Wax

8.4.1 Glide-on Wax Profile

8.4.2 Glide-on Wax Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Glide-on Wax Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Glide-on Wax Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Burton

8.5.1 Burton Profile

8.5.2 Burton Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Burton Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Burton Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Demon

8.6.1 Demon Profile

8.6.2 Demon Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Demon Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Demon Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Briko Maplus

8.7.1 Briko Maplus Profile

8.7.2 Briko Maplus Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Briko Maplus Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Briko Maplus Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Swix

8.8.1 Swix Profile

8.8.2 Swix Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Swix Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Swix Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 ZumWax

8.9.1 ZumWax Profile

8.9.2 ZumWax Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 ZumWax Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 ZumWax Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Nanox

8.10.1 Nanox Profile

8.10.2 Nanox Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Nanox Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Nanox Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Hertel Wax

8.11.1 Hertel Wax Profile

8.11.2 Hertel Wax Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Hertel Wax Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Hertel Wax Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Purl Wax

8.12.1 Purl Wax Profile

8.12.2 Purl Wax Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Purl Wax Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Purl Wax Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 ONE-BALL

8.13.1 ONE-BALL Profile

8.13.2 ONE-BALL Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 ONE-BALL Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 ONE-BALL Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Rex

8.14.1 Rex Profile

8.14.2 Rex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Rex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Rex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Maxiglide

8.15.1 Maxiglide Profile

8.15.2 Maxiglide Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Maxiglide Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Maxiglide Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 Fast Wax

8.16.1 Fast Wax Profile

8.16.2 Fast Wax Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 Fast Wax Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 Fast Wax Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Darent Wax

8.17.1 Darent Wax Profile

8.17.2 Darent Wax Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Darent Wax Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Darent Wax Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.18 Boardside Down Wax

8.18.1 Boardside Down Wax Profile

8.18.2 Boardside Down Wax Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.18.3 Boardside Down Wax Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.18.4 Boardside Down Wax Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.19 Holmenkol

8.19.1 Holmenkol Profile

8.19.2 Holmenkol Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.19.3 Holmenkol Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.19.4 Holmenkol Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.20 Datawax

8.20.1 Datawax Profile

8.20.2 Datawax Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.20.3 Datawax Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.20.4 Datawax Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Ski Wax Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Ski Wax Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Ski Wax Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Ski Wax Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Ski Wax Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Ski Wax Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Ski Wax Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Ski Wax Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Ski Wax by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Ski Wax Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Ski Wax Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Ski Wax Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Ski Wax Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Ski Wax Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Ski Wax Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Ski Wax Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Ski Wax Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Ski Wax Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Ski Wax Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Ski Wax by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Ski Wax Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Ski Wax Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Ski Wax Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Ski Wax Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Ski Wax Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Ski Wax Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Ski Wax Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Ski Wax Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Ski Wax Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

..continued

