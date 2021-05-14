The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Pamsee

GRIKIN Advanced Material

Praxair

Williams

Tosoh SMD

Jiangyin Entret

ULVAC

Sumitomo

Konfoong Materials International

Honeywell

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Major Types Covered

Ni

Ti

Zn

Cr

Mg

Others

Major Applications Covered

Solar cell

Touch screen

Flat panel display

Semiconductor

Recording medium

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Purity Metal Target Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Purity Metal Target Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Purity Metal Target Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Purity Metal Target Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Ni

5.2 Ti

5.3 Zn

5.4 Cr

5.5 Mg

5.6 Others

6 Global Purity Metal Target Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Solar cell

6.2 Touch screen

6.3 Flat panel display

6.4 Semiconductor

6.5 Recording medium

6.6 Others

7 Global Purity Metal Target Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Pamsee

8.1.1 Pamsee Profile

8.1.2 Pamsee Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Pamsee Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Pamsee Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 GRIKIN Advanced Material

8.2.1 GRIKIN Advanced Material Profile

8.2.2 GRIKIN Advanced Material Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 GRIKIN Advanced Material Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 GRIKIN Advanced Material Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Praxair

8.3.1 Praxair Profile

8.3.2 Praxair Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Praxair Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Praxair Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Williams

8.4.1 Williams Profile

8.4.2 Williams Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Williams Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Williams Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Tosoh SMD

8.5.1 Tosoh SMD Profile

8.5.2 Tosoh SMD Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Tosoh SMD Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Tosoh SMD Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Jiangyin Entret

8.6.1 Jiangyin Entret Profile

8.6.2 Jiangyin Entret Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Jiangyin Entret Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Jiangyin Entret Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 ULVAC

8.7.1 ULVAC Profile

8.7.2 ULVAC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 ULVAC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 ULVAC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Sumitomo

8.8.1 Sumitomo Profile

8.8.2 Sumitomo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Sumitomo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Sumitomo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Konfoong Materials International

8.9.1 Konfoong Materials International Profile

8.9.2 Konfoong Materials International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Konfoong Materials International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Konfoong Materials International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Honeywell

8.10.1 Honeywell Profile

8.10.2 Honeywell Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Honeywell Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Honeywell Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

8.11.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Profile

8.11.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Purity Metal Target Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Purity Metal Target Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Purity Metal Target Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Purity Metal Target Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Purity Metal Target Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Purity Metal Target Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Purity Metal Target Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Purity Metal Target Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Purity Metal Target by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Purity Metal Target Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Purity Metal Target Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Purity Metal Target Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Purity Metal Target Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Purity Metal Target Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Purity Metal Target Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Purity Metal Target Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Purity Metal Target Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Purity Metal Target Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Purity Metal Target Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Purity Metal Target by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Purity Metal Target Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Purity Metal Target Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Purity Metal Target Market PEST Analysis

..continued

