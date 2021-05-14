Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Offshore Vesse industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Offshore Vesse market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Offshore Vesse market covered in Chapter 12:

Nam Cheong Limited

Damen

Fincantieri

Chouest

Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Sembcorp Marine

Metalships Docks & S.A.

Rolls-Royce

VARD

Simek

Hyundai Heavy Industries

De Hoop

Kleven

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Offshore Vesse market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Multi Purpose Vessel

Offshore Support Vessel

Offshore Accommodation Barge

Platform Supply Vessel

Construction Vessel

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Offshore Vesse market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Oil Rig Cranes

Marine Cranes

Others Cranes

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Offshore Vesse Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Offshore Vesse

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Offshore Vesse industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Offshore Vesse Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Offshore Vesse Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Offshore Vesse Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Offshore Vesse Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Offshore Vesse Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Offshore Vesse Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Offshore Vesse

3.3 Offshore Vesse Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Offshore Vesse

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Offshore Vesse

3.4 Market Distributors of Offshore Vesse

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Offshore Vesse Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Offshore Vesse Market, by Type

4.1 Global Offshore Vesse Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Offshore Vesse Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Offshore Vesse Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Offshore Vesse Value and Growth Rate of Multi Purpose Vessel

4.3.2 Global Offshore Vesse Value and Growth Rate of Offshore Support Vessel

4.3.3 Global Offshore Vesse Value and Growth Rate of Offshore Accommodation Barge

4.3.4 Global Offshore Vesse Value and Growth Rate of Platform Supply Vessel

4.3.5 Global Offshore Vesse Value and Growth Rate of Construction Vessel

4.4 Global Offshore Vesse Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Offshore Vesse Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Offshore Vesse Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Offshore Vesse Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Offshore Vesse Consumption and Growth Rate of Oil Rig Cranes (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Offshore Vesse Consumption and Growth Rate of Marine Cranes (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Offshore Vesse Consumption and Growth Rate of Others Cranes (2015-2020)

6 Global Offshore Vesse Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Offshore Vesse Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Offshore Vesse Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Offshore Vesse Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Offshore Vesse Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Offshore Vesse Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Offshore Vesse Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Offshore Vesse Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Offshore Vesse Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Offshore Vesse Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Offshore Vesse Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Offshore Vesse Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Offshore Vesse Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Vesse Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Vesse Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Vesse Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Offshore Vesse Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Vesse Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Vesse Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Vesse Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Offshore Vesse Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Offshore Vesse Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Offshore Vesse Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Offshore Vesse Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Offshore Vesse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Nam Cheong Limited

12.1.1 Nam Cheong Limited Basic Information

12.1.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.1.3 Nam Cheong Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Damen

12.2.1 Damen Basic Information

12.2.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.2.3 Damen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Fincantieri

12.3.1 Fincantieri Basic Information

12.3.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.3.3 Fincantieri Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Chouest

12.4.1 Chouest Basic Information

12.4.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.4.3 Chouest Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Eastern Shipbuilding Group

12.5.1 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Basic Information

12.5.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.5.3 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Sembcorp Marine

12.6.1 Sembcorp Marine Basic Information

12.6.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.6.3 Sembcorp Marine Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Metalships Docks & S.A.

12.7.1 Metalships Docks & S.A. Basic Information

12.7.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.7.3 Metalships Docks & S.A. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Rolls-Royce

12.8.1 Rolls-Royce Basic Information

12.8.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.8.3 Rolls-Royce Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 VARD

12.9.1 VARD Basic Information

12.9.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.9.3 VARD Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Simek

12.10.1 Simek Basic Information

12.10.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.10.3 Simek Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Hyundai Heavy Industries

12.11.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Basic Information

12.11.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.11.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 De Hoop

12.12.1 De Hoop Basic Information

12.12.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.12.3 De Hoop Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Kleven

12.13.1 Kleven Basic Information

12.13.2 Offshore Vesse Product Introduction

12.13.3 Kleven Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Offshore Vesse Market Forecast

14.1 Global Offshore Vesse Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Multi Purpose Vessel Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Offshore Support Vessel Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Offshore Accommodation Barge Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Platform Supply Vessel Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Construction Vessel Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Offshore Vesse Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Oil Rig Cranes Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Marine Cranes Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Others Cranes Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Offshore Vesse Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

….….Continued

