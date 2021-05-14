Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Offshore Helicopter, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Offshore Helicopter industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Textron Inc

The Titan Helicopter Group (THG)

PHI, Inc.

CITIC Offshore Helicopter Co., Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA)

Airbus Group SE

Era Group Inc

Leonardo SpA

CHC Group Ltd

Bristow Group Inc

AIR WALSER

Héli-Union

By Type:

Light

Medium & Heavy

By Application:

Oil & Gas Industry

Commercial

Transportation

Rescuing

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Offshore Helicopter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Light

1.2.2 Medium & Heavy

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Oil & Gas Industry

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Rescuing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Offshore Helicopter Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Offshore Helicopter Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Offshore Helicopter Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Offshore Helicopter Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Offshore Helicopter Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Offshore Helicopter (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Offshore Helicopter Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Offshore Helicopter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Offshore Helicopter (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Offshore Helicopter Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Offshore Helicopter Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Offshore Helicopter (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Offshore Helicopter Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Offshore Helicopter Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Offshore Helicopter Market Analysis

3.1 United States Offshore Helicopter Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Offshore Helicopter Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Offshore Helicopter Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Offshore Helicopter Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Offshore Helicopter Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Offshore Helicopter Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Offshore Helicopter Market Analysis

5.1 China Offshore Helicopter Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Offshore Helicopter Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Offshore Helicopter Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Offshore Helicopter Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Offshore Helicopter Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Offshore Helicopter Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Offshore Helicopter Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Offshore Helicopter Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Offshore Helicopter Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Offshore Helicopter Market Analysis

8.1 India Offshore Helicopter Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Offshore Helicopter Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Offshore Helicopter Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Offshore

….continued

