The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Stepan Company

Huntsman Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

India Glycols

Solvay

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Pcc Exol Sa

Sabic

Clariant AG

Akzonobel N.V.

Major Types Covered

Oil-Soluble

Water-Soluble

Major Applications Covered

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Paints

Agrochemicals

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Oil-Soluble

5.2 Water-Soluble

6 Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

6.2 Paints

6.3 Agrochemicals

7 Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Stepan Company

8.1.1 Stepan Company Profile

8.1.2 Stepan Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Stepan Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Stepan Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Huntsman Corporation

8.2.1 Huntsman Corporation Profile

8.2.2 Huntsman Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Huntsman Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Huntsman Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 The DOW Chemical Company

8.3.1 The DOW Chemical Company Profile

8.3.2 The DOW Chemical Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 The DOW Chemical Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 The DOW Chemical Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 India Glycols

8.4.1 India Glycols Profile

8.4.2 India Glycols Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 India Glycols Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 India Glycols Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Solvay

8.5.1 Solvay Profile

8.5.2 Solvay Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Solvay Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Solvay Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

8.6.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Profile

8.6.2 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Pcc Exol Sa

8.7.1 Pcc Exol Sa Profile

8.7.2 Pcc Exol Sa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Pcc Exol Sa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Pcc Exol Sa Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Sabic

8.8.1 Sabic Profile

8.8.2 Sabic Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Sabic Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Sabic Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Clariant AG

8.9.1 Clariant AG Profile

8.9.2 Clariant AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Clariant AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Clariant AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Akzonobel N.V.

8.10.1 Akzonobel N.V. Profile

8.10.2 Akzonobel N.V. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Akzonobel N.V. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Akzonobel N.V. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylate by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylate by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market PEST Analysis

..continued

