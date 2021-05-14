Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Night Vision Monocular industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Night Vision Monocular market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Night Vision Monocular market covered in Chapter 12:

Intevac Inc.

Bae Systems, Plc.

Flir Systems, Inc.

Exelis Inc. (Harris Corporation)

Aurora Tactical Group, Llc

American Technologies Network, Corp.

Hoffman Engineering Corporation

Armasight Inc.

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

Optix Co.

Proxivision Gmbh

Newcon Optik

Guangzhou Sat Infrared Technology Co. Ltd (Satir)

Meopta – Optika, S.R.O.

Night Vision Depot Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Night Vision Monocular market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Photo Cathode

Micro Channel Plate

High Voltage Power Supply

Phosphor Screen

Eyepiece

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Night Vision Monocular market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hunting

Surveillance

Security

Navigation

Hidden Object Detection

Paranormal Research

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Night Vision Monocular Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Night Vision Monocular

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Night Vision Monocular industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Night Vision Monocular Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Night Vision Monocular Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Night Vision Monocular

3.3 Night Vision Monocular Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Night Vision Monocular

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Night Vision Monocular

3.4 Market Distributors of Night Vision Monocular

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Night Vision Monocular Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Night Vision Monocular Market, by Type

4.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Night Vision Monocular Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Growth Rate of Photo Cathode

4.3.2 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Growth Rate of Micro Channel Plate

4.3.3 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Growth Rate of High Voltage Power Supply

4.3.4 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Growth Rate of Phosphor Screen

4.3.5 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Growth Rate of Eyepiece

4.4 Global Night Vision Monocular Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Night Vision Monocular Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate of Hunting (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate of Surveillance (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate of Security (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate of Navigation (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate of Hidden Object Detection (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate of Paranormal Research (2015-2020)

6 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Night Vision Monocular Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Night Vision Monocular Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Night Vision Monocular Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Night Vision Monocular Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Night Vision Monocular Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Night Vision Monocular Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Night Vision Monocular Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Night Vision Monocular Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Night Vision Monocular Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Night Vision Monocular Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Night Vision Monocular Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Night Vision Monocular Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Night Vision Monocular Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Night Vision Monocular Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Night Vision Monocular Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Night Vision Monocular Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Night Vision Monocular Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Night Vision Monocular Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Night Vision Monocular Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Night Vision Monocular Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Night Vision Monocular Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Intevac Inc.

12.1.1 Intevac Inc. Basic Information

12.1.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.1.3 Intevac Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Bae Systems, Plc.

12.2.1 Bae Systems, Plc. Basic Information

12.2.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.2.3 Bae Systems, Plc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Flir Systems, Inc.

12.3.1 Flir Systems, Inc. Basic Information

12.3.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.3.3 Flir Systems, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Exelis Inc. (Harris Corporation)

12.4.1 Exelis Inc. (Harris Corporation) Basic Information

12.4.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.4.3 Exelis Inc. (Harris Corporation) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Aurora Tactical Group, Llc

12.5.1 Aurora Tactical Group, Llc Basic Information

12.5.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.5.3 Aurora Tactical Group, Llc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 American Technologies Network, Corp.

12.6.1 American Technologies Network, Corp. Basic Information

12.6.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.6.3 American Technologies Network, Corp. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Hoffman Engineering Corporation

12.7.1 Hoffman Engineering Corporation Basic Information

12.7.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.7.3 Hoffman Engineering Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Armasight Inc.

12.8.1 Armasight Inc. Basic Information

12.8.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.8.3 Armasight Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

12.9.1 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. Basic Information

12.9.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.9.3 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Optix Co.

12.10.1 Optix Co. Basic Information

12.10.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.10.3 Optix Co. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Proxivision Gmbh

12.11.1 Proxivision Gmbh Basic Information

12.11.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.11.3 Proxivision Gmbh Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Newcon Optik

12.12.1 Newcon Optik Basic Information

12.12.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.12.3 Newcon Optik Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Guangzhou Sat Infrared Technology Co. Ltd (Satir)

12.13.1 Guangzhou Sat Infrared Technology Co. Ltd (Satir) Basic Information

12.13.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.13.3 Guangzhou Sat Infrared Technology Co. Ltd (Satir) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Meopta – Optika, S.R.O.

12.14.1 Meopta – Optika, S.R.O. Basic Information

12.14.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.14.3 Meopta – Optika, S.R.O. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Night Vision Depot Inc.

12.15.1 Night Vision Depot Inc. Basic Information

12.15.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction

12.15.3 Night Vision Depot Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Forecast

14.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Photo Cathode Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

….….Continued

