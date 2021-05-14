Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Night Vision Monocular industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Night Vision Monocular market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Night Vision Monocular market covered in Chapter 12:
Intevac Inc.
Bae Systems, Plc.
Flir Systems, Inc.
Exelis Inc. (Harris Corporation)
Aurora Tactical Group, Llc
American Technologies Network, Corp.
Hoffman Engineering Corporation
Armasight Inc.
Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.
Optix Co.
Proxivision Gmbh
Newcon Optik
Guangzhou Sat Infrared Technology Co. Ltd (Satir)
Meopta – Optika, S.R.O.
Night Vision Depot Inc.
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Night Vision Monocular market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Photo Cathode
Micro Channel Plate
High Voltage Power Supply
Phosphor Screen
Eyepiece
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Night Vision Monocular market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Hunting
Surveillance
Security
Navigation
Hidden Object Detection
Paranormal Research
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Night Vision Monocular Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Night Vision Monocular
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Night Vision Monocular industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Night Vision Monocular Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Night Vision Monocular Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Night Vision Monocular
3.3 Night Vision Monocular Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Night Vision Monocular
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Night Vision Monocular
3.4 Market Distributors of Night Vision Monocular
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Night Vision Monocular Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Night Vision Monocular Market, by Type
4.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Night Vision Monocular Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Growth Rate of Photo Cathode
4.3.2 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Growth Rate of Micro Channel Plate
4.3.3 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Growth Rate of High Voltage Power Supply
4.3.4 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Growth Rate of Phosphor Screen
4.3.5 Global Night Vision Monocular Value and Growth Rate of Eyepiece
4.4 Global Night Vision Monocular Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Night Vision Monocular Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate of Hunting (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate of Surveillance (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate of Security (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate of Navigation (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate of Hidden Object Detection (2015-2020)
5.3.6 Global Night Vision Monocular Consumption and Growth Rate of Paranormal Research (2015-2020)
6 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Night Vision Monocular Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Night Vision Monocular Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Night Vision Monocular Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Night Vision Monocular Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Night Vision Monocular Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Night Vision Monocular Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Night Vision Monocular Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Night Vision Monocular Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Night Vision Monocular Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Night Vision Monocular Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Night Vision Monocular Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Night Vision Monocular Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Night Vision Monocular Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Night Vision Monocular Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Night Vision Monocular Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Night Vision Monocular Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Night Vision Monocular Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Night Vision Monocular Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Night Vision Monocular Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Night Vision Monocular Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Night Vision Monocular Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Night Vision Monocular Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Intevac Inc.
12.1.1 Intevac Inc. Basic Information
12.1.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.1.3 Intevac Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Bae Systems, Plc.
12.2.1 Bae Systems, Plc. Basic Information
12.2.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.2.3 Bae Systems, Plc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Flir Systems, Inc.
12.3.1 Flir Systems, Inc. Basic Information
12.3.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.3.3 Flir Systems, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Exelis Inc. (Harris Corporation)
12.4.1 Exelis Inc. (Harris Corporation) Basic Information
12.4.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.4.3 Exelis Inc. (Harris Corporation) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Aurora Tactical Group, Llc
12.5.1 Aurora Tactical Group, Llc Basic Information
12.5.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.5.3 Aurora Tactical Group, Llc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 American Technologies Network, Corp.
12.6.1 American Technologies Network, Corp. Basic Information
12.6.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.6.3 American Technologies Network, Corp. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Hoffman Engineering Corporation
12.7.1 Hoffman Engineering Corporation Basic Information
12.7.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.7.3 Hoffman Engineering Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Armasight Inc.
12.8.1 Armasight Inc. Basic Information
12.8.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.8.3 Armasight Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.
12.9.1 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. Basic Information
12.9.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.9.3 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Optix Co.
12.10.1 Optix Co. Basic Information
12.10.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.10.3 Optix Co. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Proxivision Gmbh
12.11.1 Proxivision Gmbh Basic Information
12.11.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.11.3 Proxivision Gmbh Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Newcon Optik
12.12.1 Newcon Optik Basic Information
12.12.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.12.3 Newcon Optik Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 Guangzhou Sat Infrared Technology Co. Ltd (Satir)
12.13.1 Guangzhou Sat Infrared Technology Co. Ltd (Satir) Basic Information
12.13.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.13.3 Guangzhou Sat Infrared Technology Co. Ltd (Satir) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 Meopta – Optika, S.R.O.
12.14.1 Meopta – Optika, S.R.O. Basic Information
12.14.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.14.3 Meopta – Optika, S.R.O. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.15 Night Vision Depot Inc.
12.15.1 Night Vision Depot Inc. Basic Information
12.15.2 Night Vision Monocular Product Introduction
12.15.3 Night Vision Depot Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Forecast
14.1 Global Night Vision Monocular Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 Photo Cathode Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
….….Continued
