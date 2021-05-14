The Global market for Navigation Satellite System is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Navigation Satellite System, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Navigation Satellite System industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Furuno Electric Co Ltd.

MediaTek

SkyTraq

TomTom NV

Garmin Ltd

Rockwell Collins

STMicroelectronics

Ag Junction, Inc

Broadcom

Raytheon Company

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Intel

Topcon Corporation

Qualcomm

By Type:

Global Constellations

Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)

By Application:

Agriculture

Aviation

Location-based services

Maritime

Road

Rail

Surveying

Time & synchronization

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Navigation Satellite System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Constellations

1.2.2 Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Agriculture

1.3.2 Aviation

1.3.3 Location-based services

1.3.4 Maritime

1.3.5 Road

1.3.6 Rail

1.3.7 Surveying

1.3.8 Time & synchronization

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Navigation Satellite System Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Navigation Satellite System Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Navigation Satellite System Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Navigation Satellite System Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Navigation Satellite System Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Navigation Satellite System (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Navigation Satellite System Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Navigation Satellite System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Navigation Satellite System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Navigation Satellite System Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Navigation Satellite System (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Navigation Satellite System Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Navigation Satellite System Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Navigation Satellite System Market Analysis

3.1 United States Navigation Satellite System Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Navigation Satellite System Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Navigation Satellite System Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

