Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Mobile Payments, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Mobile Payments industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Payments Banks

My Mobile Payments Limited

PayU Payments Private Limited

Airtel Payments Bank Limited

Vodafone m-pesa Limited

Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited

One MobiKwik Systems Private Limited

Freecharge Payment Technologies Private Limited

Oxigen Services (India) Private Limited

PhonePe Private Limited

By Type:

Short Message Service (SMS)

Wireless application Protocol (WAP)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

By Application:

Retail

Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Education

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mobile Payments Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Short Message Service (SMS)

1.2.2 Wireless application Protocol (WAP)

1.2.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Retail

1.3.2 Entertainment

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Hospitality

1.3.5 Education

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Mobile Payments Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Mobile Payments Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Mobile Payments Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Mobile Payments Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Mobile Payments Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Mobile Payments (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Mobile Payments Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Mobile Payments Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Mobile Payments (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Mobile Payments Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Mobile Payments Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Mobile Payments (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Mobile Payments Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Mobile Payments Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Mobile Payments Market Analysis

3.1 United States Mobile Payments Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Mobile Payments Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Mobile Payments Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Mobile Payments Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Mobile Payments Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Mobile Payments Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Mobile Payments Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Mobile Payments Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Mobile Payments Market Analysis

5.1 China Mobile Payments Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Mobile Payments Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Mobile Payments Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Mobile Payments Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Mobile Payments Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Mobile Payments Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Mobile Payments Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Mobile Payments Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Payments Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Mobile Payments Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Payments Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Payments Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippin

….continued

