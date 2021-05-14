Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Mobile Payments, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Mobile Payments industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Payments Banks
My Mobile Payments Limited
PayU Payments Private Limited
Airtel Payments Bank Limited
Vodafone m-pesa Limited
Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited
One MobiKwik Systems Private Limited
Freecharge Payment Technologies Private Limited
Oxigen Services (India) Private Limited
PhonePe Private Limited
By Type:
Short Message Service (SMS)
Wireless application Protocol (WAP)
Near Field Communication (NFC)
By Application:
Retail
Entertainment
Healthcare
Hospitality
Education
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Mobile Payments Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Short Message Service (SMS)
1.2.2 Wireless application Protocol (WAP)
1.2.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Retail
1.3.2 Entertainment
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Hospitality
1.3.5 Education
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Mobile Payments Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Mobile Payments Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Mobile Payments Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Mobile Payments Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Mobile Payments Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Mobile Payments (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Mobile Payments Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Mobile Payments Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Mobile Payments (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Mobile Payments Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Mobile Payments Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Mobile Payments (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Mobile Payments Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Mobile Payments Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Mobile Payments Market Analysis
3.1 United States Mobile Payments Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Mobile Payments Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Mobile Payments Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Mobile Payments Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Mobile Payments Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Mobile Payments Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Mobile Payments Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Mobile Payments Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Mobile Payments Market Analysis
5.1 China Mobile Payments Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Mobile Payments Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Mobile Payments Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Mobile Payments Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Mobile Payments Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Mobile Payments Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Mobile Payments Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Mobile Payments Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Payments Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Mobile Payments Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Payments Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Payments Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Mobile Payments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippin
….continued
