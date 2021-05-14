Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Military Thermal Weapon Sights Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Military Thermal Weapon Sights market covered in Chapter 4:

Raytheon Company

Excelitas Technologies

SGCI

Qioptiq

Thermoteknix

Thales Group

Leonardo DRS

FLIR Systems

Safran

Elbit Systems

ASELSAN

BAE Systems

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Military Thermal Weapon Sights market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Gun-based thermal weapon sights

Vehicle-mounted thermal weapon sights

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Military Thermal Weapon Sights market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Navy

Air force

Army

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Gun-based thermal weapon sights

1.5.3 Vehicle-mounted thermal weapon sights

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Navy

1.6.3 Air force

1.6.4 Army

1.7 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Military Thermal Weapon Sights Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Military Thermal Weapon Sights

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Military Thermal Weapon Sights

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Military Thermal Weapon Sights Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Raytheon Company

4.1.1 Raytheon Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Raytheon Company Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Raytheon Company Business Overview

4.2 Excelitas Technologies

4.2.1 Excelitas Technologies Basic Information

4.2.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Excelitas Technologies Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Excelitas Technologies Business Overview

4.3 SGCI

4.3.1 SGCI Basic Information

4.3.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 SGCI Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 SGCI Business Overview

4.4 Qioptiq

4.4.1 Qioptiq Basic Information

4.4.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Qioptiq Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Qioptiq Business Overview

4.5 Thermoteknix

4.5.1 Thermoteknix Basic Information

4.5.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Thermoteknix Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Thermoteknix Business Overview

4.6 Thales Group

4.6.1 Thales Group Basic Information

4.6.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Thales Group Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Thales Group Business Overview

4.7 Leonardo DRS

4.7.1 Leonardo DRS Basic Information

4.7.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Leonardo DRS Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Leonardo DRS Business Overview

4.8 FLIR Systems

4.8.1 FLIR Systems Basic Information

4.8.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 FLIR Systems Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 FLIR Systems Business Overview

4.9 Safran

4.9.1 Safran Basic Information

4.9.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Safran Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Safran Business Overview

4.10 Elbit Systems

4.10.1 Elbit Systems Basic Information

4.10.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Elbit Systems Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Elbit Systems Business Overview

4.11 ASELSAN

4.11.1 ASELSAN Basic Information

4.11.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 ASELSAN Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 ASELSAN Business Overview

4.12 BAE Systems

4.12.1 BAE Systems Basic Information

4.12.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 BAE Systems Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 BAE Systems Business Overview

4.13 Aselsan

4.13.1 Aselsan Basic Information

4.13.2 Military Thermal Weapon Sights Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Aselsan Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Aselsan Business Overview

5 Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Military Thermal Weapon Sights Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Military Thermal Weapon Sights Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Military Thermal Weapon Sights Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Military Thermal Weapon Sights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Under COVID-19

….….Continued

