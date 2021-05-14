Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Man-Portable Rocket Launcher, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Man-Portable Rocket Launcher industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Raytheon

Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics

Saab

Safran

Instalaza

Thales

By Type:

Shoulder-launched Rocket Launcher

Tripod-mounted Rocket Launcher

By Application:

Air Force Use

Navy Use

Land Force Use

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Shoulder-launched Rocket Launcher

1.2.2 Tripod-mounted Rocket Launcher

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Air Force Use

1.3.2 Navy Use

1.3.3 Land Force Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Analysis

3.1 United States Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Analysis

5.1 China Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Analysis

8.1 India Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Raytheon

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Raytheon Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Raytheon Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales by Region

11.2 Lockheed Martin

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Lockheed Martin Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Lockheed Martin Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales by Region

11.3 General Dynamics

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 General Dynamics Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 General Dynamics Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales by Region

11.4 Saab

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Saab Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Saab Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales by Region

11.5 Safran

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Safran Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Safran Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales by Region

11.6 Instalaza

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Instalaza Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Instalaza Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales by Region

11.7 Thales

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Thales Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Thales Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Picture

Table Product Specifications of Man-Portable Rocket Launcher

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Man-Portable Rocket Launcher by Type in 2019

Table Types of Man-Portable Rocket Launcher

Figure Shoulder-launched Rocket Launcher Picture

Figure Tripod-mounted Rocket Launcher Picture

Figure Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Man-Portable Rocket Launcher

Figure Air Force Use Picture

Figure Navy Use Picture

Figure Land Force Use Picture

Figure United States Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

….continued

