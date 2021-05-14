The global Man Portable Military Electronics market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Man Portable Military Electronics market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Man Portable Military Electronics industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Man Portable Military Electronics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Man Portable Military Electronics market covered in Chapter 4:

Elbit Systems

Rockwell Collins

Aselsan

SAAB

Safran

Harris Corporation

FLIR Systems

Exelis

L-3 Communications

Codan

Thales Group

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Man Portable Military Electronics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Mobile Communication Products

MAVs

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Man Portable Military Electronics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Provide Intelligence

Surveillance

Reconnaissance

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Man Portable Military Electronics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Mobile Communication Products

1.5.3 MAVs

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Man Portable Military Electronics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Provide Intelligence

1.6.3 Surveillance

1.6.4 Reconnaissance

1.6.5 Other

1.7 Man Portable Military Electronics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Man Portable Military Electronics Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Man Portable Military Electronics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Man Portable Military Electronics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Man Portable Military Electronics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Man Portable Military Electronics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Man Portable Military Electronics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Elbit Systems

4.1.1 Elbit Systems Basic Information

4.1.2 Man Portable Military Electronics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Elbit Systems Man Portable Military Electronics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Elbit Systems Business Overview

4.2 Rockwell Collins

4.2.1 Rockwell Collins Basic Information

4.2.2 Man Portable Military Electronics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Rockwell Collins Man Portable Military Electronics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Rockwell Collins Business Overview

4.3 Aselsan

4.3.1 Aselsan Basic Information

4.3.2 Man Portable Military Electronics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Aselsan Man Portable Military Electronics Market Performance (2015-2020)

….continued

