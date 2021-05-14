The global Man Portable Military Electronics market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Man Portable Military Electronics market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Man Portable Military Electronics industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Man Portable Military Electronics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Man Portable Military Electronics market covered in Chapter 4:
Elbit Systems
Rockwell Collins
Aselsan
SAAB
Safran
Harris Corporation
FLIR Systems
Exelis
L-3 Communications
Codan
Thales Group
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Man Portable Military Electronics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Mobile Communication Products
MAVs
Other
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Man Portable Military Electronics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Provide Intelligence
Surveillance
Reconnaissance
Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Man Portable Military Electronics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Mobile Communication Products
1.5.3 MAVs
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Man Portable Military Electronics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Provide Intelligence
1.6.3 Surveillance
1.6.4 Reconnaissance
1.6.5 Other
1.7 Man Portable Military Electronics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Man Portable Military Electronics Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Man Portable Military Electronics Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Man Portable Military Electronics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Man Portable Military Electronics
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Man Portable Military Electronics
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Man Portable Military Electronics Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Elbit Systems
4.1.1 Elbit Systems Basic Information
4.1.2 Man Portable Military Electronics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Elbit Systems Man Portable Military Electronics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Elbit Systems Business Overview
4.2 Rockwell Collins
4.2.1 Rockwell Collins Basic Information
4.2.2 Man Portable Military Electronics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Rockwell Collins Man Portable Military Electronics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Rockwell Collins Business Overview
4.3 Aselsan
4.3.1 Aselsan Basic Information
4.3.2 Man Portable Military Electronics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Aselsan Man Portable Military Electronics Market Performance (2015-2020)
….continued
