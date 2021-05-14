Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Intelligent Video Analytics, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Intelligent Video Analytics industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Agent Video Intelligence

Honeywell Security

i2v System

VideoIQ

Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control

Bosch Security Systems

NICE Systems

ObjectVideo Labs

PRO-VIGIL

Aventura Technologies

Securiton

IBM

Global Networks

IntelliVision

Viseum International

By Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Application:

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Intelligent Video Analytics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 On-premises

1.2.2 Cloud

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Incident Detection

1.3.2 Intrusion Management

1.3.3 People/Crowd Counting

1.3.4 Traffic Monitoring

1.3.5 Automatic Number Plate Recognition

1.3.6 Facial Recognition

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Intelligent Video Analytics Market Analysis

3.1 United States Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Intelligent Video Analytics Market Analysis

5.1 China Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Intelligent Video Analytics Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Intellig

….continued

