The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Nitto Denko
Henkel
Tesa
3M
Bostik
STC Tapes
DIC Corporation
Avery Dennison
Advance Tapes International
Tape-Rite
Dow Corning
Adhesives Research
Evans Adhesive
Major Types Covered
PP Industrial Adhesive Tape
Paper Industrial Adhesive Tape
PVC Industrial Adhesive Tape
Others
Major Applications Covered
Printing
Packaging
Coating
Other
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 PP Industrial Adhesive Tape
5.2 Paper Industrial Adhesive Tape
5.3 PVC Industrial Adhesive Tape
5.4 Others
6 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Printing
6.2 Packaging
6.3 Coating
6.4 Other
7 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
