Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Defense industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Defense market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Defense market covered in Chapter 12:

Reliance Industries

Bharat Forge

Mahindra Group

Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group

Hero Group

Hinduja Group

Tata Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Defense market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Defence Vehicles

Arms and Ammunition

Aerospace

Electronics and Communication Systems

Shipbuilding

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Defense market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Defence Public Sector Units

Ordnance Factories

Private Players

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Defense Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Defense

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Defense industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Defense Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Defense Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Defense Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Defense Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Defense Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Defense Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Defense

3.3 Defense Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Defense

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Defense

3.4 Market Distributors of Defense

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Defense Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Defense Market, by Type

4.1 Global Defense Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Defense Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Defense Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Defense Value and Growth Rate of Defence Vehicles

4.3.2 Global Defense Value and Growth Rate of Arms and Ammunition

4.3.3 Global Defense Value and Growth Rate of Aerospace

4.3.4 Global Defense Value and Growth Rate of Electronics and Communication Systems

4.3.5 Global Defense Value and Growth Rate of Shipbuilding

4.4 Global Defense Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Defense Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Defense Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Defense Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Defense Consumption and Growth Rate of Defence Public Sector Units (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Defense Consumption and Growth Rate of Ordnance Factories (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Defense Consumption and Growth Rate of Private Players (2015-2020)

6 Global Defense Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Defense Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Defense Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Defense Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Defense Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Defense Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Defense Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Defense Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Defense Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Defense Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Defense Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Defense Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Defense Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Reliance Industries

12.1.1 Reliance Industries Basic Information

12.1.2 Defense Product Introduction

12.1.3 Reliance Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Bharat Forge

12.2.1 Bharat Forge Basic Information

12.2.2 Defense Product Introduction

12.2.3 Bharat Forge Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Mahindra Group

12.3.1 Mahindra Group Basic Information

12.3.2 Defense Product Introduction

12.3.3 Mahindra Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group

12.4.1 Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Basic Information

12.4.2 Defense Product Introduction

12.4.3 Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Hero Group

12.5.1 Hero Group Basic Information

12.5.2 Defense Product Introduction

12.5.3 Hero Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Hinduja Group

12.6.1 Hinduja Group Basic Information

12.6.2 Defense Product Introduction

12.6.3 Hinduja Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Tata Group

12.7.1 Tata Group Basic Information

12.7.2 Defense Product Introduction

12.7.3 Tata Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Defense Market Forecast

14.1 Global Defense Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Defence Vehicles Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Arms and Ammunition Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Aerospace Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Electronics and Communication Systems Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Shipbuilding Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Defense Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Defence Public Sector Units Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Ordnance Factories Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Private Players Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Defense Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Defense

Table Product Specification of Defense

Table Defense Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Defense Covered

Figure Global Defense Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Defense

Figure Global Defense Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Defense Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Defense

Figure Global Defense Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Defense Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Defense Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Defense Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Defense Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific Defense Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Defense Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Defense Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

Figure Global COVID-19 Status

Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries

Figure Industry Chain Analysis of Defense

Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Defense with Contact Information

Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of Defense

Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of Defense in 2019

Table Major Players Defense Product Types in 2019

Figure Production Process of Defense

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Defense

Figure Channel Status of Defense

Table Major Distributors of Defense with Contact Information

Table Major Downstream Buyers of Defense with Contact Information

Table Global Defense Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Defense Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Defense Production by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Defense Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Value ($) and Growth Rate of Defence Vehicles (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Value ($) and Growth Rate of Arms and Ammunition (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Value ($) and Growth Rate of Aerospace (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Value ($) and Growth Rate of Electronics and Communication Systems (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Value ($) and Growth Rate of Shipbuilding (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Price by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Downstream Market Overview

Table Global Defense Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Defense Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Consumption and Growth Rate of Defence Public Sector Units (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Consumption and Growth Rate of Ordnance Factories (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Consumption and Growth Rate of Private Players (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Defense Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Defense Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Defense Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Defense Revenue (M USD) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Defense Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Defense Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Defense Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America COVID-19 Status

Figure North America COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure North America Defense Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Defense Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Defense Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Defense Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure United States Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Defense Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe COVID-19 Status

Figure Europe COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure Europe Defense Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Defense Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Defense Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Defense Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Germany Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Defense Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Defense Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Defense Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Defense Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific COVID-19 Status

Figure Asia Pacific Defense Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Defense Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Defense Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Defense Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure China Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Defense Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure India Defense Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Defense Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Defense Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East Defense Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

….….Continued

