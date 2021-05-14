The global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market covered in Chapter 4:

Delta TechOps

AAR Corporatio

Zhejiang SinusIridum General Aviation Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.

Boeing Company

Chinese Dragon General Aviation Co., Ltd.

Air China Technic/Ameco Beijing

Airbus

GE Aviation

Beijing Andawell BGA Engineering and Technology Co., Ltd.

CEAEA

British Airways Engineering

Ameco

Fokker Technologies

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering

STAECO

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

The Whole Machine Repair

Parts Repair

Aircraft Plus Modification

Structure Modification

Cabin &cockpit Refurbishment

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Domestic routes

International routes

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 The Whole Machine Repair

1.5.3 Parts Repair

1.5.4 Aircraft Plus Modification

1.5.5 Structure Modification

1.5.6 Cabin &cockpit Refurbishment

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Domestic routes

1.6.3 International routes

1.7 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial Aircraft Maintenance

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Commercial Aircraft Maintenance

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Delta TechOps

4.1.1 Delta TechOps Basic Information

4.1.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Delta TechOps Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Delta TechOps Business Overview

4.2 AAR Corporatio

4.2.1 AAR Corporatio Basic Information

4.2.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 AAR Corporatio Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 AAR Corporatio Business Overview

4.3 Zhejiang SinusIridum General Aviation Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.

4.3.1 Zhejiang SinusIridum General Aviation Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.3.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Zhejiang SinusIridum General Aviation Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Zhejiang SinusIridum General Aviation Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.4 Boeing Company

4.4.1 Boeing Company Basic Information

4.4.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Boeing Company Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Boeing Company Business Overview

4.5 Chinese Dragon General Aviation Co., Ltd.

4.5.1 Chinese Dragon General Aviation Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.5.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Chinese Dragon General Aviation Co., Ltd. Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Chinese Dragon General Aviation Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.6 Air China Technic/Ameco Beijing

4.6.1 Air China Technic/Ameco Beijing Basic Information

4.6.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Air China Technic/Ameco Beijing Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Air China Technic/Ameco Beijing Business Overview

4.7 Airbus

4.7.1 Airbus Basic Information

4.7.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Airbus Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Airbus Business Overview

4.8 GE Aviation

4.8.1 GE Aviation Basic Information

4.8.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 GE Aviation Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 GE Aviation Business Overview

4.9 Beijing Andawell BGA Engineering and Technology Co., Ltd.

4.9.1 Beijing Andawell BGA Engineering and Technology Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.9.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Beijing Andawell BGA Engineering and Technology Co., Ltd. Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Beijing Andawell BGA Engineering and Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.10 CEAEA

4.10.1 CEAEA Basic Information

4.10.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 CEAEA Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 CEAEA Business Overview

4.11 British Airways Engineering

4.11.1 British Airways Engineering Basic Information

4.11.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 British Airways Engineering Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 British Airways Engineering Business Overview

4.12 Ameco

4.12.1 Ameco Basic Information

4.12.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Ameco Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Ameco Business Overview

4.13 Fokker Technologies

4.13.1 Fokker Technologies Basic Information

4.13.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Fokker Technologies Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Fokker Technologies Business Overview

4.14 Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

4.14.1 Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Basic Information

4.14.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Business Overview

4.15 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering

4.15.1 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Basic Information

4.15.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Business Overview

4.16 STAECO

4.16.1 STAECO Basic Information

4.16.2 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 STAECO Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 STAECO Business Overview

5 Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Analysis by Regions

….continued

