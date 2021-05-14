The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Xiangshui Long Yang Chemical

Canton

Zibo Nano

Zibo Shiniu

Menjie Chemicals

ICL

Yixingshi Fangsheng

Gulbrandsen

Gongyi City Water Supply Materials

Zhejiang Juhua

Yuanxiang Chemicals

Lichen

Kemira

BASF

Rising Group

Ruiheng Chemical

GFS Chemicals

Aditya Birla Group

Bopu

Dongying Kunbao Chemical

Major Types Covered

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

Major Applications Covered

Pharmaceuticals

Metal Production

Waste Water Treatment

Chemicals

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Basic Aluminium Chloride Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Basic Aluminium Chloride Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Pharmaceutical Grade

5.2 Industrial Grade

5.3 Others

6 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Pharmaceuticals

6.2 Metal Production

6.3 Waste Water Treatment

6.4 Chemicals

6.5 Others

7 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

…continued

