The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Xiangshui Long Yang Chemical
Canton
Zibo Nano
Zibo Shiniu
Menjie Chemicals
ICL
Yixingshi Fangsheng
Gulbrandsen
Gongyi City Water Supply Materials
Zhejiang Juhua
Yuanxiang Chemicals
Lichen
Kemira
BASF
Rising Group
Ruiheng Chemical
GFS Chemicals
Aditya Birla Group
Bopu
Dongying Kunbao Chemical
Major Types Covered
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Others
Major Applications Covered
Pharmaceuticals
Metal Production
Waste Water Treatment
Chemicals
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Basic Aluminium Chloride Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Basic Aluminium Chloride Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Pharmaceutical Grade
5.2 Industrial Grade
5.3 Others
6 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Pharmaceuticals
6.2 Metal Production
6.3 Waste Water Treatment
6.4 Chemicals
6.5 Others
7 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
…continued
