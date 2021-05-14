Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Artillery System industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Artillery System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Artillery System market covered in Chapter 12:
General Dynamics
NORINCO
BAE Systems
Elbit System
Avibras
IMI Systems
Denel SOC Ltd
KMW+Nexter Defense Systems
ST Engineering
RUAG Group
Lockheed Martin
Hanwha Techwin
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Artillery System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Mortar
Howitzer
Rocket Artillery
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Artillery System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Short
Medium
Long
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Artillery System Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Artillery System
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Artillery System industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Artillery System Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Artillery System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Artillery System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Artillery System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artillery System Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Artillery System Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Artillery System
3.3 Artillery System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artillery System
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Artillery System
3.4 Market Distributors of Artillery System
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Artillery System Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Artillery System Market, by Type
4.1 Global Artillery System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Artillery System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Artillery System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Artillery System Value and Growth Rate of Mortar
4.3.2 Global Artillery System Value and Growth Rate of Howitzer
4.3.3 Global Artillery System Value and Growth Rate of Rocket Artillery
4.4 Global Artillery System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Artillery System Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Artillery System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Artillery System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Artillery System Consumption and Growth Rate of Short (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Artillery System Consumption and Growth Rate of Medium (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Artillery System Consumption and Growth Rate of Long (2015-2020)
6 Global Artillery System Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Artillery System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Artillery System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Artillery System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Artillery System Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Artillery System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Artillery System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Artillery System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Artillery System Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Artillery System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Artillery System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Artillery System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Artillery System Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Artillery System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Artillery System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Artillery System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Artillery System Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Artillery System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artillery System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artillery System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Artillery System Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Artillery System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Artillery System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Artillery System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 General Dynamics
12.1.1 General Dynamics Basic Information
12.1.2 Artillery System Product Introduction
12.1.3 General Dynamics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 NORINCO
12.2.1 NORINCO Basic Information
12.2.2 Artillery System Product Introduction
12.2.3 NORINCO Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 BAE Systems
12.3.1 BAE Systems Basic Information
12.3.2 Artillery System Product Introduction
12.3.3 BAE Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Elbit System
12.4.1 Elbit System Basic Information
12.4.2 Artillery System Product Introduction
12.4.3 Elbit System Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Avibras
12.5.1 Avibras Basic Information
12.5.2 Artillery System Product Introduction
12.5.3 Avibras Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 IMI Systems
12.6.1 IMI Systems Basic Information
12.6.2 Artillery System Product Introduction
12.6.3 IMI Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Denel SOC Ltd
12.7.1 Denel SOC Ltd Basic Information
12.7.2 Artillery System Product Introduction
12.7.3 Denel SOC Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 KMW+Nexter Defense Systems
12.8.1 KMW+Nexter Defense Systems Basic Information
12.8.2 Artillery System Product Introduction
12.8.3 KMW+Nexter Defense Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 ST Engineering
12.9.1 ST Engineering Basic Information
12.9.2 Artillery System Product Introduction
12.9.3 ST Engineering Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 RUAG Group
12.10.1 RUAG Group Basic Information
12.10.2 Artillery System Product Introduction
12.10.3 RUAG Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Lockheed Martin
12.11.1 Lockheed Martin Basic Information
12.11.2 Artillery System Product Introduction
12.11.3 Lockheed Martin Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Hanwha Techwin
12.12.1 Hanwha Techwin Basic Information
12.12.2 Artillery System Product Introduction
12.12.3 Hanwha Techwin Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global Artillery System Market Forecast
14.1 Global Artillery System Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 Mortar Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.2 Howitzer Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.3 Rocket Artillery Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Global Artillery System Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)
14.2.1 Short Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.2 Medium Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.3 Long Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Artillery System Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Product Picture of Artillery System
Table Product Specification of Artillery System
Table Artillery System Key Market Segments
….….Continued
