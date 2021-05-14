Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Artillery System industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Artillery System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Artillery System market covered in Chapter 12:

General Dynamics

NORINCO

BAE Systems

Elbit System

Avibras

IMI Systems

Denel SOC Ltd

KMW+Nexter Defense Systems

ST Engineering

RUAG Group

Lockheed Martin

Hanwha Techwin

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Artillery System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Mortar

Howitzer

Rocket Artillery

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Artillery System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Short

Medium

Long

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Artillery System Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Artillery System

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Artillery System industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artillery System Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Artillery System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Artillery System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Artillery System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artillery System Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Artillery System Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Artillery System

3.3 Artillery System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artillery System

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Artillery System

3.4 Market Distributors of Artillery System

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Artillery System Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Artillery System Market, by Type

4.1 Global Artillery System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artillery System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Artillery System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Artillery System Value and Growth Rate of Mortar

4.3.2 Global Artillery System Value and Growth Rate of Howitzer

4.3.3 Global Artillery System Value and Growth Rate of Rocket Artillery

4.4 Global Artillery System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Artillery System Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Artillery System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Artillery System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Artillery System Consumption and Growth Rate of Short (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Artillery System Consumption and Growth Rate of Medium (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Artillery System Consumption and Growth Rate of Long (2015-2020)

6 Global Artillery System Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Artillery System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Artillery System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Artillery System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Artillery System Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Artillery System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Artillery System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Artillery System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Artillery System Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Artillery System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Artillery System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Artillery System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Artillery System Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Artillery System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Artillery System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Artillery System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Artillery System Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Artillery System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artillery System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artillery System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Artillery System Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Artillery System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Artillery System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Artillery System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Artillery System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 General Dynamics

12.1.1 General Dynamics Basic Information

12.1.2 Artillery System Product Introduction

12.1.3 General Dynamics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 NORINCO

12.2.1 NORINCO Basic Information

12.2.2 Artillery System Product Introduction

12.2.3 NORINCO Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 BAE Systems

12.3.1 BAE Systems Basic Information

12.3.2 Artillery System Product Introduction

12.3.3 BAE Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Elbit System

12.4.1 Elbit System Basic Information

12.4.2 Artillery System Product Introduction

12.4.3 Elbit System Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Avibras

12.5.1 Avibras Basic Information

12.5.2 Artillery System Product Introduction

12.5.3 Avibras Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 IMI Systems

12.6.1 IMI Systems Basic Information

12.6.2 Artillery System Product Introduction

12.6.3 IMI Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Denel SOC Ltd

12.7.1 Denel SOC Ltd Basic Information

12.7.2 Artillery System Product Introduction

12.7.3 Denel SOC Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 KMW+Nexter Defense Systems

12.8.1 KMW+Nexter Defense Systems Basic Information

12.8.2 Artillery System Product Introduction

12.8.3 KMW+Nexter Defense Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 ST Engineering

12.9.1 ST Engineering Basic Information

12.9.2 Artillery System Product Introduction

12.9.3 ST Engineering Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 RUAG Group

12.10.1 RUAG Group Basic Information

12.10.2 Artillery System Product Introduction

12.10.3 RUAG Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Lockheed Martin

12.11.1 Lockheed Martin Basic Information

12.11.2 Artillery System Product Introduction

12.11.3 Lockheed Martin Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Hanwha Techwin

12.12.1 Hanwha Techwin Basic Information

12.12.2 Artillery System Product Introduction

12.12.3 Hanwha Techwin Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Artillery System Market Forecast

14.1 Global Artillery System Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Mortar Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Howitzer Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Rocket Artillery Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Artillery System Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Short Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Medium Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Long Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Artillery System Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Artillery System

Table Product Specification of Artillery System

Table Artillery System Key Market Segments

….….Continued

