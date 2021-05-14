The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Xinyida

Hiraoka

Taconic-AFD

Seaman Corp

Jinda

ObeiKan

Sijia

Sika

Sioen

Chukoh Chem

Atex Membrane

Saint-Gobain

Yilong

Guardtex

Serge Ferrari

Sattler

Verseidag

Mehler

Kobond

Veik

Heytex

Major Types Covered

ETFE sheeting

Polyester fabric (PES)

Glass fabric

Major Applications Covered

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Tents

Tensile Architecture

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Architectural Membrane Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Architectural Membrane Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Architectural Membrane Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Architectural Membrane Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 ETFE sheeting

5.2 Polyester fabric (PES)

5.3 Glass fabric

6 Global Architectural Membrane Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Sun Shading and Sun Screening

6.2 Tents

6.3 Tensile Architecture

…continued

