Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Ammunition and Weapons Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Ammunition and Weapons market covered in Chapter 4:

EADS/Airbus Group

Orbital ATK, Inc

Lockheed Martin

United Technologies Corporation

General Dynamics

RUAG Holding A.G

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Rheinmetall Defence

Boeing

Prvi Partizan A.D

Nammo A.S

Nexter Group

Thales

Raytheon

Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Ammunition and Weapons market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Ammunition

Weapons

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Ammunition and Weapons market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Military

Law Enforcement

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Ammunition and Weapons Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Ammunition

1.5.3 Weapons

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Ammunition and Weapons Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Military

1.6.3 Law Enforcement

1.6.4 Commercial

1.7 Ammunition and Weapons Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ammunition and Weapons Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Ammunition and Weapons Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Ammunition and Weapons Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ammunition and Weapons

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Ammunition and Weapons

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Ammunition and Weapons Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 EADS/Airbus Group

4.1.1 EADS/Airbus Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 EADS/Airbus Group Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 EADS/Airbus Group Business Overview

4.2 Orbital ATK, Inc

4.2.1 Orbital ATK, Inc Basic Information

4.2.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Orbital ATK, Inc Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Orbital ATK, Inc Business Overview

4.3 Lockheed Martin

4.3.1 Lockheed Martin Basic Information

4.3.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Lockheed Martin Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

4.4 United Technologies Corporation

4.4.1 United Technologies Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 United Technologies Corporation Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 United Technologies Corporation Business Overview

4.5 General Dynamics

4.5.1 General Dynamics Basic Information

4.5.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 General Dynamics Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 General Dynamics Business Overview

4.6 RUAG Holding A.G

4.6.1 RUAG Holding A.G Basic Information

4.6.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 RUAG Holding A.G Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 RUAG Holding A.G Business Overview

4.7 Northrop Grumman

4.7.1 Northrop Grumman Basic Information

4.7.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Northrop Grumman Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

4.8 BAE Systems

4.8.1 BAE Systems Basic Information

4.8.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 BAE Systems Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 BAE Systems Business Overview

4.9 Rheinmetall Defence

4.9.1 Rheinmetall Defence Basic Information

4.9.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Rheinmetall Defence Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Rheinmetall Defence Business Overview

4.10 Boeing

4.10.1 Boeing Basic Information

4.10.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Boeing Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Boeing Business Overview

4.11 Prvi Partizan A.D

4.11.1 Prvi Partizan A.D Basic Information

4.11.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Prvi Partizan A.D Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Prvi Partizan A.D Business Overview

4.12 Nammo A.S

4.12.1 Nammo A.S Basic Information

4.12.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Nammo A.S Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Nammo A.S Business Overview

4.13 Nexter Group

4.13.1 Nexter Group Basic Information

4.13.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Nexter Group Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Nexter Group Business Overview

4.14 Thales

4.14.1 Thales Basic Information

4.14.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Thales Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Thales Business Overview

4.15 Raytheon

4.15.1 Raytheon Basic Information

4.15.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Raytheon Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Raytheon Business Overview

4.16 Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A

4.16.1 Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A Basic Information

4.16.2 Ammunition and Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A Ammunition and Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A Business Overview

5 Global Ammunition and Weapons Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Ammunition and Weapons Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Ammunition and Weapons Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ammunition and Weapons Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Ammunition and Weapons Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Ammunition and Weapons Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Ammunition and Weapons Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Ammunition and Weapons Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Ammunition and Weapons Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Ammunition and Weapons Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Ammunition and Weapons Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Ammunition and Weapons Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Ammunition and Weapons Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ammunition and Weapons Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ammunition and Weapons Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ammunition and Weapons Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Ammunition and Weapons Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ammunition and Weapons Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ammunition and Weapons Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ammunition and Weapons Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Ammunition and Weapons Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Ammunition and Weapons Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Ammunition and Weapons Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Ammunition and Weapons Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Ammunition and Weapons Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Ammunition and Weapons Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Ammunition and Weapons Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Ammunition and Weapons Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Ammunition Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Weapons Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Ammunition and Weapons Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Ammunition and Weapons Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Ammunition and Weapons Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Ammunition and Weapons Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Military Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Law Enforcement Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Commercial Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

