The global Aircraft market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Aircraft market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Aircraft industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aircraft Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aircraft market covered in Chapter 4:

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira DR AeronÁutica

Gulfstream Aerospace

Piaggio America, Inc.

Hawker Beechcraft Corp.

ATR

Bombardier Aerospace

Cessna Aircraft Company

Dassault Falcon

Airbus

Boeing Business Jets

Pilatus Business Aircraft, Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aircraft market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Airplanes

Helicopters

Airships

Gliders

Hot air balloon

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aircraft market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Military

Commercial

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Airplanes

1.5.3 Helicopters

1.5.4 Airships

1.5.5 Gliders

1.5.6 Hot air balloon

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aircraft Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Military

1.6.3 Commercial

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Aircraft Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aircraft Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aircraft Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aircraft Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aircraft

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aircraft

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aircraft Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Embraer-Empresa Brasileira DR AeronÁutica

4.1.1 Embraer-Empresa Brasileira DR AeronÁutica Basic Information

4.1.2 Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Embraer-Empresa Brasileira DR AeronÁutica Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Embraer-Empresa Brasileira DR AeronÁutica Business Overview

4.2 Gulfstream Aerospace

4.2.1 Gulfstream Aerospace Basic Information

4.2.2 Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Gulfstream Aerospace Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Gulfstream Aerospace Business Overview

4.3 Piaggio America, Inc.

4.3.1 Piaggio America, Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Piaggio America, Inc. Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Piaggio America, Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Hawker Beechcraft Corp.

4.4.1 Hawker Beechcraft Corp. Basic Information

4.4.2 Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Hawker Beechcraft Corp. Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Hawker Beechcraft Corp. Business Overview

4.5 ATR

4.5.1 ATR Basic Information

4.5.2 Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ATR Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ATR Business Overview

4.6 Bombardier Aerospace

4.6.1 Bombardier Aerospace Basic Information

4.6.2 Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Bombardier Aerospace Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Bombardier Aerospace Business Overview

4.7 Cessna Aircraft Company

4.7.1 Cessna Aircraft Company Basic Information

4.7.2 Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Cessna Aircraft Company Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Cessna Aircraft Company Business Overview

4.8 Dassault Falcon

4.8.1 Dassault Falcon Basic Information

4.8.2 Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Dassault Falcon Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Dassault Falcon Business Overview

4.9 Airbus

4.9.1 Airbus Basic Information

4.9.2 Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Airbus Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Airbus Business Overview

4.10 Boeing Business Jets

4.10.1 Boeing Business Jets Basic Information

4.10.2 Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Boeing Business Jets Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Boeing Business Jets Business Overview

4.11 Pilatus Business Aircraft, Ltd.

4.11.1 Pilatus Business Aircraft, Ltd. Basic Information

4.11.2 Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Pilatus Business Aircraft, Ltd. Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Pilatus Business Aircraft, Ltd. Business Overview

5 Global Aircraft Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aircraft Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aircraft Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Aircraft Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Aircraft Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Aircraft Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Aircraft Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Aircraft Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

