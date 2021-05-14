Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aircraft Fuel Systems Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aircraft Fuel Systems market covered in Chapter 4:

GKN

Meggitt

Woodward

Eaton Corporation

Pall Corporation

Honeywell International

United Technologies

Parker Hannifin

Zodiac Aerospace

Triumph Group

Crane

UTC Aerospace Systems

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aircraft Fuel Systems market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Jet Engine

Helicopter Engine

Turboprop Engine

UAV Engine

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aircraft Fuel Systems market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial

Military

UAV

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Jet Engine

1.5.3 Helicopter Engine

1.5.4 Turboprop Engine

1.5.5 UAV Engine

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial

1.6.3 Military

1.6.4 UAV

1.7 Aircraft Fuel Systems Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aircraft Fuel Systems Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aircraft Fuel Systems Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aircraft Fuel Systems

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aircraft Fuel Systems

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aircraft Fuel Systems Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 GKN

4.1.1 GKN Basic Information

4.1.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 GKN Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 GKN Business Overview

4.2 Meggitt

4.2.1 Meggitt Basic Information

4.2.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Meggitt Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Meggitt Business Overview

4.3 Woodward

4.3.1 Woodward Basic Information

4.3.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Woodward Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Woodward Business Overview

4.4 Eaton Corporation

4.4.1 Eaton Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Eaton Corporation Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Eaton Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Pall Corporation

4.5.1 Pall Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Pall Corporation Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Pall Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Honeywell International

4.6.1 Honeywell International Basic Information

4.6.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Honeywell International Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Honeywell International Business Overview

4.7 United Technologies

4.7.1 United Technologies Basic Information

4.7.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 United Technologies Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 United Technologies Business Overview

4.8 Parker Hannifin

4.8.1 Parker Hannifin Basic Information

4.8.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Parker Hannifin Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Parker Hannifin Business Overview

4.9 Zodiac Aerospace

4.9.1 Zodiac Aerospace Basic Information

4.9.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Zodiac Aerospace Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Zodiac Aerospace Business Overview

4.10 Triumph Group

4.10.1 Triumph Group Basic Information

4.10.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Triumph Group Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Triumph Group Business Overview

4.11 Crane

4.11.1 Crane Basic Information

4.11.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Crane Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Crane Business Overview

4.12 UTC Aerospace Systems

4.12.1 UTC Aerospace Systems Basic Information

4.12.2 Aircraft Fuel Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 UTC Aerospace Systems Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 UTC Aerospace Systems Business Overview

5 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Aircraft Fuel Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Aircraft Fuel Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Fuel Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Aircraft Fuel Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Jet Engine Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Helicopter Engine Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Turboprop Engine Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 UAV Engine Sales and Price (2015-2020)

….….Continued

