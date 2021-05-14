Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Aerospace Forgings, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Aerospace Forgings industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

CHW Forge

Avic Heavy Machinery

Carmel Forge

ATI Metals

Allegheny Technologies

LISI AEROSPACE

VSMPO-AVISMA

Otto Fuchs KG

Steel & Industrial Forgings Limited

Doncasters Precision Forgings

Aerospace Specification Metals, Inc.

Arconic

Patriot Forge Co.

MATTCO FORGE

Canton Drop Forge

Precision Castparts Corp

Victoria Forgings

Mettis Aerospace

Pacific Forge

Canada Foundries and Forgings Limited

Fountaintown Forge

Eramet Group

Scot Forge

Consolidated Industries

By Type:

Rolled Rings

Open Die

Impression Die

By Application:

Civil

Military

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aerospace Forgings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Rolled Rings

1.2.2 Open Die

1.2.3 Impression Die

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Civil

1.3.2 Military

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Aerospace Forgings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Aerospace Forgings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Aerospace Forgings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Aerospace Forgings Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Aerospace Forgings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Aerospace Forgings (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Aerospace Forgings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Aerospace Forgings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Aerospace Forgings (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Aerospace Forgings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Aerospace Forgings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Aerospace Forgings (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Aerospace Forgings Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Aerospace Forgings Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

….continued

