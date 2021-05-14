Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aerospace Forgings Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aerospace Forgings market covered in Chapter 4:

Carmel Forge

Precision Castparts Corp

Consolidated Industries

Pacific Forge

Victoria Forgings

Mettis Aerospace

CHW Forge

VSMPO-AVISMA

ATI Metals

Scot Forge

Doncasters Precision Forgings

Patriot Forge Co.

LISI AEROSPACE

Aerospace Specification Metals, Inc.

Allegheny Technologies

Arconic

Canton Drop Forge

Eramet Group

Otto Fuchs KG

Avic Heavy Machinery

Fountaintown Forge

Steel & Industrial Forgings Limited

Canada Foundries and Forgings Limited

MATTCO FORGE

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aerospace Forgings market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Rolled Rings

Open Die

Impression Die

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aerospace Forgings market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Civil

Military

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aerospace Forgings Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Rolled Rings

1.5.3 Open Die

1.5.4 Impression Die

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aerospace Forgings Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Civil

1.6.3 Military

1.7 Aerospace Forgings Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aerospace Forgings Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aerospace Forgings Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aerospace Forgings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aerospace Forgings

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aerospace Forgings

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aerospace Forgings Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Carmel Forge

4.1.1 Carmel Forge Basic Information

4.1.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Carmel Forge Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Carmel Forge Business Overview

4.2 Precision Castparts Corp

4.2.1 Precision Castparts Corp Basic Information

4.2.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Precision Castparts Corp Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Precision Castparts Corp Business Overview

4.3 Consolidated Industries

4.3.1 Consolidated Industries Basic Information

4.3.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Consolidated Industries Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Consolidated Industries Business Overview

4.4 Pacific Forge

4.4.1 Pacific Forge Basic Information

4.4.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Pacific Forge Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Pacific Forge Business Overview

4.5 Victoria Forgings

4.5.1 Victoria Forgings Basic Information

4.5.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Victoria Forgings Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Victoria Forgings Business Overview

4.6 Mettis Aerospace

4.6.1 Mettis Aerospace Basic Information

4.6.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Mettis Aerospace Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Mettis Aerospace Business Overview

4.7 CHW Forge

4.7.1 CHW Forge Basic Information

4.7.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 CHW Forge Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 CHW Forge Business Overview

4.8 VSMPO-AVISMA

4.8.1 VSMPO-AVISMA Basic Information

4.8.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 VSMPO-AVISMA Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 VSMPO-AVISMA Business Overview

4.9 ATI Metals

4.9.1 ATI Metals Basic Information

4.9.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 ATI Metals Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 ATI Metals Business Overview

4.10 Scot Forge

4.10.1 Scot Forge Basic Information

4.10.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Scot Forge Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Scot Forge Business Overview

4.11 Doncasters Precision Forgings

4.11.1 Doncasters Precision Forgings Basic Information

4.11.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Doncasters Precision Forgings Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Doncasters Precision Forgings Business Overview

4.12 Patriot Forge Co.

4.12.1 Patriot Forge Co. Basic Information

4.12.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Patriot Forge Co. Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Patriot Forge Co. Business Overview

4.13 LISI AEROSPACE

4.13.1 LISI AEROSPACE Basic Information

4.13.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 LISI AEROSPACE Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 LISI AEROSPACE Business Overview

4.14 Aerospace Specification Metals, Inc.

4.14.1 Aerospace Specification Metals, Inc. Basic Information

4.14.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Aerospace Specification Metals, Inc. Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Aerospace Specification Metals, Inc. Business Overview

4.15 Allegheny Technologies

4.15.1 Allegheny Technologies Basic Information

4.15.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Allegheny Technologies Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Allegheny Technologies Business Overview

4.16 Arconic

4.16.1 Arconic Basic Information

4.16.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Arconic Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Arconic Business Overview

4.17 Canton Drop Forge

4.17.1 Canton Drop Forge Basic Information

4.17.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Canton Drop Forge Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Canton Drop Forge Business Overview

4.18 Eramet Group

4.18.1 Eramet Group Basic Information

4.18.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Eramet Group Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Eramet Group Business Overview

4.19 Otto Fuchs KG

4.19.1 Otto Fuchs KG Basic Information

4.19.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Otto Fuchs KG Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Otto Fuchs KG Business Overview

4.20 Avic Heavy Machinery

4.20.1 Avic Heavy Machinery Basic Information

4.20.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Avic Heavy Machinery Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Avic Heavy Machinery Business Overview

4.21 Fountaintown Forge

4.21.1 Fountaintown Forge Basic Information

4.21.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Fountaintown Forge Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Fountaintown Forge Business Overview

4.22 Steel & Industrial Forgings Limited

4.22.1 Steel & Industrial Forgings Limited Basic Information

4.22.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 Steel & Industrial Forgings Limited Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 Steel & Industrial Forgings Limited Business Overview

4.23 Canada Foundries and Forgings Limited

4.23.1 Canada Foundries and Forgings Limited Basic Information

4.23.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 Canada Foundries and Forgings Limited Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 Canada Foundries and Forgings Limited Business Overview

4.24 MATTCO FORGE

4.24.1 MATTCO FORGE Basic Information

4.24.2 Aerospace Forgings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.24.3 MATTCO FORGE Aerospace Forgings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.24.4 MATTCO FORGE Business Overview

5 Global Aerospace Forgings Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Aerospace Forgings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aerospace Forgings Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aerospace Forgings Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Aerospace Forgings Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Aerospace Forgings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Aerospace Forgings Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Aerospace Forgings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Aerospace Forgings Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Aerospace Forgings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Aerospace Forgings Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Aerospace Forgings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Aerospace Forgings Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Aerospace Forgings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aerospace Forgings Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aerospace Forgings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Aerospace Forgings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Aerospace Forgings Market Under COVID-19

….….Continued

