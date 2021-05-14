Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aerospace and Defense Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aerospace and Defense market covered in Chapter 4:

GE Aviation

United Technologies Corp

Thales Group

Boeing

BAE Systems PLC Raytheon Company

Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Airbus Group

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aerospace and Defense market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Aerospace

Defense

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aerospace and Defense market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Aircraft and Components Manufacturing

Space, Military, and Other Transportation

Ship Building and Repairing

Radars and Weapon

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aerospace and Defense Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Aerospace

1.5.3 Defense

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aerospace and Defense Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Aircraft and Components Manufacturing

1.6.3 Space, Military, and Other Transportation

1.6.4 Ship Building and Repairing

1.6.5 Radars and Weapon

1.6.6 Other

1.7 Aerospace and Defense Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aerospace and Defense Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aerospace and Defense Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aerospace and Defense

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aerospace and Defense

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aerospace and Defense Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 GE Aviation

4.1.1 GE Aviation Basic Information

4.1.2 Aerospace and Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 GE Aviation Aerospace and Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 GE Aviation Business Overview

4.2 United Technologies Corp

4.2.1 United Technologies Corp Basic Information

4.2.2 Aerospace and Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 United Technologies Corp Aerospace and Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 United Technologies Corp Business Overview

4.3 Thales Group

4.3.1 Thales Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Aerospace and Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Thales Group Aerospace and Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Thales Group Business Overview

4.4 Boeing

4.4.1 Boeing Basic Information

4.4.2 Aerospace and Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Boeing Aerospace and Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Boeing Business Overview

4.5 BAE Systems PLC Raytheon Company

4.5.1 BAE Systems PLC Raytheon Company Basic Information

4.5.2 Aerospace and Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 BAE Systems PLC Raytheon Company Aerospace and Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 BAE Systems PLC Raytheon Company Business Overview

4.6 Lockheed Martin

4.6.1 Lockheed Martin Basic Information

4.6.2 Aerospace and Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Lockheed Martin Aerospace and Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

4.7 General Dynamics Corporation

4.7.1 General Dynamics Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 Aerospace and Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 General Dynamics Corporation Aerospace and Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 General Dynamics Corporation Business Overview

4.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

4.8.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Basic Information

4.8.2 Aerospace and Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Aerospace and Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Business Overview

4.9 Airbus Group

4.9.1 Airbus Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Aerospace and Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Airbus Group Aerospace and Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Airbus Group Business Overview

5 Global Aerospace and Defense Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Aerospace and Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aerospace and Defense Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aerospace and Defense Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Aerospace and Defense Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Aerospace and Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Aerospace and Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Aerospace and Defense Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Aerospace and Defense Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Aerospace and Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Aerospace and Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Aerospace and Defense Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Aerospace and Defense Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Aerospace and Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aerospace and Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aerospace and Defense Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Aerospace and Defense Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Aerospace and Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aerospace and Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aerospace and Defense Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Aerospace and Defense Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Aerospace and Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Aerospace and Defense Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Aerospace and Defense Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Aerospace and Defense Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Aerospace and Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

