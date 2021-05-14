Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Water Industry industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Water Industry market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Water Industry market covered in Chapter 12:

Thames Water

American Water Works

ITT Corporation

Suez

Veolia

GE Water

United Utilities

Nalco Company

Severn Trent

Kurita Water

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Water Industry market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Drinking water

Wastewater service

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Water Industry market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Industrial Water

Municipal Water

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Water Industry Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Water Industry

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Water Industry industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Water Industry Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Water Industry Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Water Industry Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Water Industry Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Water Industry Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Water Industry Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Water Industry

3.3 Water Industry Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Water Industry

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Water Industry

3.4 Market Distributors of Water Industry

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Water Industry Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Water Industry Market, by Type

4.1 Global Water Industry Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Water Industry Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Water Industry Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Water Industry Value and Growth Rate of Drinking water

4.3.2 Global Water Industry Value and Growth Rate of Wastewater service

4.4 Global Water Industry Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Water Industry Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Water Industry Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Water Industry Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Water Industry Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial Water (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Water Industry Consumption and Growth Rate of Municipal Water (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Water Industry Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Water Industry Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Water Industry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Water Industry Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Water Industry Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Water Industry Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Water Industry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Water Industry Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Water Industry Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Water Industry Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Water Industry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Water Industry Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Water Industry Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Water Industry Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Water Industry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Water Industry Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Water Industry Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Water Industry Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Water Industry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Industry Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Industry Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Water Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

