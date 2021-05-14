Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6156437-covid-19-outbreak-global-vertical-farming-plant-factory

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market covered in Chapter 12:

LEDHYDROPONICS

JCX LED

GE

California LightWorks

Epistar

Flow Magic

Kessil

Fionia Lighting

Philips

K-light

Illumitex

Zhicheng Lighting

Everlight Electronics

QEE Technology

Weshine

LumiGrow

Grow LED Hydro

Rosy Electronics

Sunprou

Ohmax Optoelectronic Lighting

OSRAM

Valoya

Spectrum King Grow Lights

Apollo Horticulture

Kind LED Grow Lights

Netled

Cidly

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

HPS Grow Lights

LED Grow Lights

Fluorescent Lamp Grow Lights

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Research Applications

Indoor Grow Facilities

Commercial Greenhouses

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Vertical Farming/Plant Factory

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Vertical Farming/Plant Factory

3.3 Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Vertical Farming/Plant Factory

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Vertical Farming/Plant Factory

3.4 Market Distributors of Vertical Farming/Plant Factory

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market, by Type

4.1 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Value and Growth Rate of HPS Grow Lights

4.3.2 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Value and Growth Rate of LED Grow Lights

4.3.3 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Value and Growth Rate of Fluorescent Lamp Grow Lights

4.4 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Consumption and Growth Rate of Research Applications (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Consumption and Growth Rate of Indoor Grow Facilities (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Greenhouses (2015-2020)

6 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

