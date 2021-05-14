Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Vertical Farming industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Vertical Farming market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Vertical Farming market covered in Chapter 12:

Sky Greens

Aerofarms

Green Sense Farms LLC

Mirai Co.Ltd.

Everlight Electronics

American Hydroponics

American Hydroponics etc

Spread co Ltd

Agrilution

Green Spirit Farms

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Hydroponics

Urban Crop Solutions

Plantagon International AB

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Vertical Farming market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Vertical Farming market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Indoor

Outdoor

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Vertical Farming Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Vertical Farming

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Vertical Farming industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vertical Farming Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Vertical Farming Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Vertical Farming Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Vertical Farming Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Vertical Farming Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Vertical Farming Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Vertical Farming

3.3 Vertical Farming Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Vertical Farming

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Vertical Farming

3.4 Market Distributors of Vertical Farming

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Vertical Farming Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Vertical Farming Market, by Type

4.1 Global Vertical Farming Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Vertical Farming Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Vertical Farming Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Vertical Farming Value and Growth Rate of Hydroponics

4.3.2 Global Vertical Farming Value and Growth Rate of Aeroponics

4.3.3 Global Vertical Farming Value and Growth Rate of Aquaponics

4.4 Global Vertical Farming Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Vertical Farming Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Vertical Farming Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Vertical Farming Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Vertical Farming Consumption and Growth Rate of Indoor (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Vertical Farming Consumption and Growth Rate of Outdoor (2015-2020)

6 Global Vertical Farming Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Vertical Farming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Vertical Farming Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Vertical Farming Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Vertical Farming Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Vertical Farming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Vertical Farming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Vertical Farming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Vertical Farming Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Vertical Farming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Vertical Farming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Vertical Farming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Vertical Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

