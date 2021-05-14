The global Urea market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Urea market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Urea industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Urea Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Urea market covered in Chapter 4:

Yara

Lanhua Sci-tech

KOCH

Hualu-hengsheng

CNPC

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

Agrium Inc.

QAFCO

Luxi Chemical Group

SABIC

Rui Xing Group

Sichuan Lutianhua

EuroChem

PotashCorp

Huajin Chemical Industries

CF Industries

OCI

Group DF

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Urea market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Granular urea

Small particles of urea

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Urea market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Agriculture

Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Urea Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Granular urea

1.5.3 Small particles of urea

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Urea Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Agriculture

1.6.3 Industry

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Urea Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Urea Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Urea Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Urea Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Urea

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Urea

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Urea Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Yara

4.1.1 Yara Basic Information

4.1.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Yara Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Yara Business Overview

4.2 Lanhua Sci-tech

4.2.1 Lanhua Sci-tech Basic Information

4.2.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Lanhua Sci-tech Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Lanhua Sci-tech Business Overview

4.3 KOCH

4.3.1 KOCH Basic Information

4.3.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 KOCH Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 KOCH Business Overview

4.4 Hualu-hengsheng

4.4.1 Hualu-hengsheng Basic Information

4.4.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Hualu-hengsheng Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Hualu-hengsheng Business Overview

4.5 CNPC

4.5.1 CNPC Basic Information

4.5.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 CNPC Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 CNPC Business Overview

4.6 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

4.6.1 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Basic Information

4.6.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Business Overview

4.7 Agrium Inc.

4.7.1 Agrium Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Agrium Inc. Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Agrium Inc. Business Overview

4.8 QAFCO

4.8.1 QAFCO Basic Information

4.8.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 QAFCO Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 QAFCO Business Overview

4.9 Luxi Chemical Group

4.9.1 Luxi Chemical Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Luxi Chemical Group Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Luxi Chemical Group Business Overview

4.10 SABIC

4.10.1 SABIC Basic Information

4.10.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 SABIC Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 SABIC Business Overview

4.11 Rui Xing Group

4.11.1 Rui Xing Group Basic Information

4.11.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Rui Xing Group Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Rui Xing Group Business Overview

4.12 Sichuan Lutianhua

4.12.1 Sichuan Lutianhua Basic Information

4.12.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Sichuan Lutianhua Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Sichuan Lutianhua Business Overview

4.13 EuroChem

4.13.1 EuroChem Basic Information

4.13.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 EuroChem Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 EuroChem Business Overview

4.14 PotashCorp

4.14.1 PotashCorp Basic Information

4.14.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 PotashCorp Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 PotashCorp Business Overview

4.15 Huajin Chemical Industries

4.15.1 Huajin Chemical Industries Basic Information

4.15.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Huajin Chemical Industries Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Huajin Chemical Industries Business Overview

4.16 CF Industries

4.16.1 CF Industries Basic Information

4.16.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 CF Industries Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 CF Industries Business Overview

4.17 OCI

4.17.1 OCI Basic Information

4.17.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 OCI Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 OCI Business Overview

4.18 Group DF

4.18.1 Group DF Basic Information

4.18.2 Urea Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Group DF Urea Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Group DF Business Overview

5 Global Urea Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Urea Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Urea Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Urea Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

