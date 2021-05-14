The global Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) market covered in Chapter 4:

Baiyin Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.

Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Shandong Haihua Company Limited

Xinjiang New Yatai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Guangxi Mafei Agriculture Technology Co.,

Qinghai Guotai Saline Lake Development Co., Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

SOPM Standard

SOPM Granular

SOPM Soluble

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Rice

Wheat

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 SOPM Standard

1.5.3 SOPM Granular

1.5.4 SOPM Soluble

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Rice

1.6.3 Wheat

1.6.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Baiyin Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.

4.1.1 Baiyin Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Baiyin Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Baiyin Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology Development Co., Ltd.

4.2.1 Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology Development Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology Development Co., Ltd. Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology Development Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 Shandong Haihua Company Limited

4.3.1 Shandong Haihua Company Limited Basic Information

4.3.2 Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Shandong Haihua Company Limited Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Shandong Haihua Company Limited Business Overview

4.4 Xinjiang New Yatai Chemical Co., Ltd.

4.4.1 Xinjiang New Yatai Chemical Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Xinjiang New Yatai Chemical Co., Ltd. Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Xinjiang New Yatai Chemical Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Guangxi Mafei Agriculture Technology Co.,

4.5.1 Guangxi Mafei Agriculture Technology Co., Basic Information

4.5.2 Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Guangxi Mafei Agriculture Technology Co., Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Guangxi Mafei Agriculture Technology Co., Business Overview

4.6 Qinghai Guotai Saline Lake Development Co., Ltd.

4.6.1 Qinghai Guotai Saline Lake Development Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Qinghai Guotai Saline Lake Development Co., Ltd. Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Qinghai Guotai Saline Lake Development Co., Ltd. Business Overview

5 Global Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

