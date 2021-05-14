The global Specialty Malt market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Specialty Malt market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Specialty Malt industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Specialty Malt Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Specialty Malt market covered in Chapter 4:

Malteurop

Barmalt Malting India Pvt. Ltd.

Cargill

Agrária

Soufflet Group

Viking Malt AB

Graincorp

Ireks GmbH

Simpsons Malt Limited

Axereal

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Specialty Malt market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Roasted Malt

Crystal Malt

Dark Malt

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Specialty Malt market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Brewing

Distilling

Non-alcoholic Malted Beverages

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Specialty Malt Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Roasted Malt

1.5.3 Crystal Malt

1.5.4 Dark Malt

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Specialty Malt Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Brewing

1.6.3 Distilling

1.6.4 Non-alcoholic Malted Beverages

1.7 Specialty Malt Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Specialty Malt Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Specialty Malt Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Specialty Malt Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Specialty Malt

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Specialty Malt

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Specialty Malt Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Malteurop

4.1.1 Malteurop Basic Information

4.1.2 Specialty Malt Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Malteurop Specialty Malt Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Malteurop Business Overview

4.2 Barmalt Malting India Pvt. Ltd.

4.2.1 Barmalt Malting India Pvt. Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Specialty Malt Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Barmalt Malting India Pvt. Ltd. Specialty Malt Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Barmalt Malting India Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 Cargill

4.3.1 Cargill Basic Information

4.3.2 Specialty Malt Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Cargill Specialty Malt Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Cargill Business Overview

4.4 Agrária

4.4.1 Agrária Basic Information

4.4.2 Specialty Malt Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Agrária Specialty Malt Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Agrária Business Overview

4.5 Soufflet Group

4.5.1 Soufflet Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Specialty Malt Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Soufflet Group Specialty Malt Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Soufflet Group Business Overview

4.6 Viking Malt AB

4.6.1 Viking Malt AB Basic Information

4.6.2 Specialty Malt Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Viking Malt AB Specialty Malt Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Viking Malt AB Business Overview

4.7 Graincorp

4.7.1 Graincorp Basic Information

4.7.2 Specialty Malt Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Graincorp Specialty Malt Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Graincorp Business Overview

4.8 Ireks GmbH

4.8.1 Ireks GmbH Basic Information

4.8.2 Specialty Malt Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Ireks GmbH Specialty Malt Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Ireks GmbH Business Overview

4.9 Simpsons Malt Limited

4.9.1 Simpsons Malt Limited Basic Information

4.9.2 Specialty Malt Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Simpsons Malt Limited Specialty Malt Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Simpsons Malt Limited Business Overview

4.10 Axereal

4.10.1 Axereal Basic Information

4.10.2 Specialty Malt Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Axereal Specialty Malt Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Axereal Business Overview

5 Global Specialty Malt Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Specialty Malt Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Specialty Malt Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Specialty Malt Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Specialty Malt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Specialty Malt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Specialty Malt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Specialty Malt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Specialty Malt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Specialty Malt Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Specialty Malt Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Specialty Malt Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Specialty Malt Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Specialty Malt Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Specialty Malt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Specialty Malt Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Specialty Malt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Specialty Malt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Specialty Malt Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

