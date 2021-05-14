The global Smart Irrigation Systems market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Smart Irrigation Systems market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Smart Irrigation Systems industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Smart Irrigation Systems Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Smart Irrigation Systems market covered in Chapter 4:

Calsense

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

Hydropoint Data Systems

Weathermatic

Netafim

Rachio

Baseline

Galcon

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Smart Irrigation Systems market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Sensors

Flow Meters

Smart Detection Systems

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Smart Irrigation Systems market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Farms

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Sensors

1.5.3 Flow Meters

1.5.4 Smart Detection Systems

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Farms

1.6.3 Greenhouses

1.6.4 Sports Grounds

1.6.5 Turfs & Landscapes

1.7 Smart Irrigation Systems Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Irrigation Systems Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Smart Irrigation Systems Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Smart Irrigation Systems

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Smart Irrigation Systems

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Smart Irrigation Systems Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Calsense

4.1.1 Calsense Basic Information

4.1.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Calsense Smart Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Calsense Business Overview

4.2 The Toro Company

4.2.1 The Toro Company Basic Information

4.2.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 The Toro Company Smart Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 The Toro Company Business Overview

4.3 Hunter Industries

4.3.1 Hunter Industries Basic Information

4.3.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hunter Industries Smart Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hunter Industries Business Overview

4.4 Rain Bird Corporation

4.4.1 Rain Bird Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Rain Bird Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Hydropoint Data Systems

4.5.1 Hydropoint Data Systems Basic Information

4.5.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Hydropoint Data Systems Business Overview

4.6 Weathermatic

4.6.1 Weathermatic Basic Information

4.6.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Weathermatic Smart Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Weathermatic Business Overview

4.7 Netafim

4.7.1 Netafim Basic Information

4.7.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Netafim Smart Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Netafim Business Overview

4.8 Rachio

4.8.1 Rachio Basic Information

4.8.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Rachio Smart Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Rachio Business Overview

4.9 Baseline

4.9.1 Baseline Basic Information

4.9.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Baseline Smart Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Baseline Business Overview

4.10 Galcon

4.10.1 Galcon Basic Information

4.10.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Galcon Smart Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Galcon Business Overview

5 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Smart Irrigation Systems Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Smart Irrigation Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Smart Irrigation Systems Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Smart Irrigation Systems Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Smart Irrigation Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Smart Irrigation Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Smart Irrigation Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

