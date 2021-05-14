The global Seed market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Seed market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Seed industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Seed Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Seed market covered in Chapter 4:

Pacific Seeds

Longping High-tech

Dupont Pionner

Monsanto

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Hancock Farm & Seed Company

Profigen

Nidera

Limagrain

Cooperativa Central Gaucha Ltda (CCGL)

Henan Qiule

Syngenta

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Seed market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Soybean Seed

Corn Seed

Rice Seed

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Seed market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Agriculture

Agriculture R&D Institutes

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Seed Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Soybean Seed

1.5.3 Corn Seed

1.5.4 Rice Seed

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Seed Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Agriculture

1.6.3 Agriculture R&D Institutes

1.7 Seed Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Seed Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Seed Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Seed Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Seed

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Seed

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Seed Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Pacific Seeds

4.1.1 Pacific Seeds Basic Information

4.1.2 Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Pacific Seeds Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Pacific Seeds Business Overview

4.2 Longping High-tech

4.2.1 Longping High-tech Basic Information

4.2.2 Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Longping High-tech Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Longping High-tech Business Overview

4.3 Dupont Pionner

4.3.1 Dupont Pionner Basic Information

4.3.2 Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Dupont Pionner Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Dupont Pionner Business Overview

4.4 Monsanto

4.4.1 Monsanto Basic Information

4.4.2 Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Monsanto Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Monsanto Business Overview

4.5 Gansu Dunhuang Seed

4.5.1 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Basic Information

4.5.2 Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Business Overview

4.6 Hancock Farm & Seed Company

4.6.1 Hancock Farm & Seed Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Hancock Farm & Seed Company Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Hancock Farm & Seed Company Business Overview

4.7 Profigen

4.7.1 Profigen Basic Information

4.7.2 Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Profigen Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Profigen Business Overview

4.8 Nidera

4.8.1 Nidera Basic Information

4.8.2 Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Nidera Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Nidera Business Overview

4.9 Limagrain

4.9.1 Limagrain Basic Information

4.9.2 Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Limagrain Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Limagrain Business Overview

4.10 Cooperativa Central Gaucha Ltda (CCGL)

4.10.1 Cooperativa Central Gaucha Ltda (CCGL) Basic Information

4.10.2 Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Cooperativa Central Gaucha Ltda (CCGL) Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Cooperativa Central Gaucha Ltda (CCGL) Business Overview

4.11 Henan Qiule

4.11.1 Henan Qiule Basic Information

4.11.2 Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Henan Qiule Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Henan Qiule Business Overview

4.12 Syngenta

4.12.1 Syngenta Basic Information

4.12.2 Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Syngenta Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Syngenta Business Overview

5 Global Seed Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Seed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Seed Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Seed Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Seed Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Seed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Seed Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Seed Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Seed Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

