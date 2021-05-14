The global Potting Soil market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Potting Soil market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Potting Soil industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Potting Soil Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Potting Soil market covered in Chapter 4:

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Florentaise

Matécsa Kft

Lambert

FoxFarm

Free Peat

Espoma

Michigan Peat

ASB Greenworld

C&C Peat

Sun Gro

Hyponex

Good Earth Horticulture

Compo

Vermicrop Organics

Klasmann-Deilmann

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Potting Soil market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

All-purpose Potting Soil

Lawn and Garden Soil

Professional Potting Soil

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Potting Soil market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Lawn & Landscaping

Greenhouse

Indoor Gardening

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Potting Soil Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 All-purpose Potting Soil

1.5.3 Lawn and Garden Soil

1.5.4 Professional Potting Soil

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Potting Soil Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Lawn & Landscaping

1.6.3 Greenhouse

1.6.4 Indoor Gardening

1.7 Potting Soil Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Potting Soil Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Potting Soil Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Potting Soil Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Potting Soil

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Potting Soil

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Potting Soil Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro

4.1.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Basic Information

4.1.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro Business Overview

4.2 Florentaise

4.2.1 Florentaise Basic Information

4.2.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Florentaise Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Florentaise Business Overview

4.3 Matécsa Kft

4.3.1 Matécsa Kft Basic Information

4.3.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Matécsa Kft Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Matécsa Kft Business Overview

4.4 Lambert

4.4.1 Lambert Basic Information

4.4.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Lambert Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Lambert Business Overview

4.5 FoxFarm

4.5.1 FoxFarm Basic Information

4.5.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 FoxFarm Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 FoxFarm Business Overview

4.6 Free Peat

4.6.1 Free Peat Basic Information

4.6.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Free Peat Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Free Peat Business Overview

4.7 Espoma

4.7.1 Espoma Basic Information

4.7.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Espoma Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Espoma Business Overview

4.8 Michigan Peat

4.8.1 Michigan Peat Basic Information

4.8.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Michigan Peat Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Michigan Peat Business Overview

4.9 ASB Greenworld

4.9.1 ASB Greenworld Basic Information

4.9.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 ASB Greenworld Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 ASB Greenworld Business Overview

4.10 C&C Peat

4.10.1 C&C Peat Basic Information

4.10.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 C&C Peat Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 C&C Peat Business Overview

4.11 Sun Gro

4.11.1 Sun Gro Basic Information

4.11.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Sun Gro Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Sun Gro Business Overview

4.12 Hyponex

4.12.1 Hyponex Basic Information

4.12.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Hyponex Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Hyponex Business Overview

4.13 Good Earth Horticulture

4.13.1 Good Earth Horticulture Basic Information

4.13.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Good Earth Horticulture Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Good Earth Horticulture Business Overview

4.14 Compo

4.14.1 Compo Basic Information

4.14.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Compo Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Compo Business Overview

4.15 Vermicrop Organics

4.15.1 Vermicrop Organics Basic Information

4.15.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Vermicrop Organics Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Vermicrop Organics Business Overview

4.16 Klasmann-Deilmann

4.16.1 Klasmann-Deilmann Basic Information

4.16.2 Potting Soil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Klasmann-Deilmann Potting Soil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Klasmann-Deilmann Business Overview

….continued

