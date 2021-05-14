Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Planter industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Planter market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Planter market covered in Chapter 12:

Vaderstad

Marchesan

Bourgault Industries

KUHN

Maschio Gaspardo

Grimme

Jumil

Buhler Industries

Kinze

Shandong Dahua Machinery

AGCO

Menoble

Nonghaha

CNH (CASE IH)

Seed Hawk

Henan Haofeng

Lemken

John Deere

Stara S/Aindustria

Kubota Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Planter market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Sower Machine

Drill Planter

Hill Planter

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Planter market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Cereals

Corn

Cotton

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Planter Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Planter

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Planter industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Planter Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Planter Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Planter Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Planter Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Planter Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Planter Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Planter

3.3 Planter Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Planter

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Planter

3.4 Market Distributors of Planter

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Planter Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Planter Market, by Type

4.1 Global Planter Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Planter Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Planter Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Planter Value and Growth Rate of Sower Machine

4.3.2 Global Planter Value and Growth Rate of Drill Planter

4.3.3 Global Planter Value and Growth Rate of Hill Planter

4.3.4 Global Planter Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Planter Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Planter Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Planter Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Planter Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Planter Consumption and Growth Rate of Cereals (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Planter Consumption and Growth Rate of Corn (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Planter Consumption and Growth Rate of Cotton (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Planter Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Planter Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Planter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Planter Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Planter Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Planter Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Planter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Planter Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Planter Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Planter Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Planter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Planter Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Planter Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Planter Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Planter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Planter Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Planter Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Planter Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Planter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Planter Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Planter Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Planter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

