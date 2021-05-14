The global Pesticide Intermediates market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Pesticide Intermediates market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Pesticide Intermediates industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Pesticide Intermediates Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Pesticide Intermediates market covered in Chapter 4:

Chemdatas

ADAMA

DuPont

Dow AgroSciences

Bayer

Monsanto

Syngenta

Nufarm

BASF

FMC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Pesticide Intermediates market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Chemical Pesticide

Biopesticide

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Pesticide Intermediates market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Weeding

Insecticide

Bactericide

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Pesticide Intermediates Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Chemical Pesticide

1.5.3 Biopesticide

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Pesticide Intermediates Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Weeding

1.6.3 Insecticide

1.6.4 Bactericide

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Pesticide Intermediates Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pesticide Intermediates Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Pesticide Intermediates Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Pesticide Intermediates Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pesticide Intermediates

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Pesticide Intermediates

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Pesticide Intermediates Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Chemdatas

4.1.1 Chemdatas Basic Information

4.1.2 Pesticide Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Chemdatas Pesticide Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Chemdatas Business Overview

4.2 ADAMA

4.2.1 ADAMA Basic Information

4.2.2 Pesticide Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ADAMA Pesticide Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ADAMA Business Overview

4.3 DuPont

4.3.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.3.2 Pesticide Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 DuPont Pesticide Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.4 Dow AgroSciences

4.4.1 Dow AgroSciences Basic Information

4.4.2 Pesticide Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Dow AgroSciences Pesticide Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Dow AgroSciences Business Overview

4.5 Bayer

4.5.1 Bayer Basic Information

4.5.2 Pesticide Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Bayer Pesticide Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Bayer Business Overview

4.6 Monsanto

4.6.1 Monsanto Basic Information

4.6.2 Pesticide Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Monsanto Pesticide Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Monsanto Business Overview

4.7 Syngenta

4.7.1 Syngenta Basic Information

4.7.2 Pesticide Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Syngenta Pesticide Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Syngenta Business Overview

4.8 Nufarm

4.8.1 Nufarm Basic Information

4.8.2 Pesticide Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Nufarm Pesticide Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Nufarm Business Overview

4.9 BASF

4.9.1 BASF Basic Information

4.9.2 Pesticide Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 BASF Pesticide Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 BASF Business Overview

4.10 FMC

4.10.1 FMC Basic Information

4.10.2 Pesticide Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 FMC Pesticide Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 FMC Business Overview

5 Global Pesticide Intermediates Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Pesticide Intermediates Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Pesticide Intermediates Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pesticide Intermediates Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Pesticide Intermediates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Pesticide Intermediates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Pesticide Intermediates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Pesticide Intermediates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Pesticide Intermediates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Pesticide Intermediates Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

