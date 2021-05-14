The global Organic Seeds market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Organic Seeds market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Organic Seeds industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Organic Seeds Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Organic Seeds market covered in Chapter 4:

De Bolster

Seed Saver Exchange

HILD Samen

Fedco

Johnny’s Selected

Wild Garden

Southern Exposure Seed Exchange

Vitalis

Rijk Zwaan

Navdanya

Farm Direct

Fleuren

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Organic Seeds market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Vegetable Seeds

Field Crop Seeds

Fruits & Nuts

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Organic Seeds market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Wholesaler

Retailers

Cooperatives

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Organic Seeds Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Vegetable Seeds

1.5.3 Field Crop Seeds

1.5.4 Fruits & Nuts

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Organic Seeds Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Wholesaler

1.6.3 Retailers

1.6.4 Cooperatives

1.7 Organic Seeds Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Organic Seeds Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Organic Seeds Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Organic Seeds Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Organic Seeds

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Organic Seeds

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Organic Seeds Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 De Bolster

4.1.1 De Bolster Basic Information

4.1.2 Organic Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 De Bolster Organic Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 De Bolster Business Overview

4.2 Seed Saver Exchange

4.2.1 Seed Saver Exchange Basic Information

4.2.2 Organic Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Seed Saver Exchange Organic Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Seed Saver Exchange Business Overview

4.3 HILD Samen

4.3.1 HILD Samen Basic Information

4.3.2 Organic Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 HILD Samen Organic Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 HILD Samen Business Overview

4.4 Fedco

4.4.1 Fedco Basic Information

4.4.2 Organic Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Fedco Organic Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Fedco Business Overview

4.5 Johnny’s Selected

4.5.1 Johnny’s Selected Basic Information

4.5.2 Organic Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Johnny’s Selected Organic Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Johnny’s Selected Business Overview

4.6 Wild Garden

4.6.1 Wild Garden Basic Information

4.6.2 Organic Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Wild Garden Organic Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Wild Garden Business Overview

4.7 Southern Exposure Seed Exchange

4.7.1 Southern Exposure Seed Exchange Basic Information

4.7.2 Organic Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Southern Exposure Seed Exchange Organic Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Southern Exposure Seed Exchange Business Overview

4.8 Vitalis

4.8.1 Vitalis Basic Information

4.8.2 Organic Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Vitalis Organic Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Vitalis Business Overview

4.9 Rijk Zwaan

4.9.1 Rijk Zwaan Basic Information

4.9.2 Organic Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Rijk Zwaan Organic Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Rijk Zwaan Business Overview

4.10 Navdanya

4.10.1 Navdanya Basic Information

4.10.2 Organic Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Navdanya Organic Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Navdanya Business Overview

4.11 Farm Direct

4.11.1 Farm Direct Basic Information

4.11.2 Organic Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Farm Direct Organic Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Farm Direct Business Overview

4.12 Fleuren

4.12.1 Fleuren Basic Information

4.12.2 Organic Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Fleuren Organic Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Fleuren Business Overview

5 Global Organic Seeds Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Organic Seeds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Organic Seeds Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Organic Seeds Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Organic Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Organic Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Organic Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Organic Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Organic Seeds Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Organic Seeds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Organic Seeds Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Organic Seeds Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

