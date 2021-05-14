The global Organic Pesticide market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Organic Pesticide market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Organic Pesticide industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Organic Pesticide Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Organic Pesticide market covered in Chapter 4:

Mitsui Chemicals

Arysta LifeScience

DuPont

Gharda

Monsanto

BASF

Certis USA LLC

Bayer

Syngenta

Albaugh

Andermatt Biocontrol Ag

Nissan Chemical Industries

Mark Organics

Dow AgroSciences

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Organic Pesticide market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Organic Pesticide market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Agriculture

Horticulture

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Organic Pesticide Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Insecticide

1.5.3 Herbicide

1.5.4 Fungicide

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Organic Pesticide Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Agriculture

1.6.3 Horticulture

1.7 Organic Pesticide Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Organic Pesticide Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Organic Pesticide Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Organic Pesticide Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Organic Pesticide

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Organic Pesticide

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Organic Pesticide Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Mitsui Chemicals

4.1.1 Mitsui Chemicals Basic Information

4.1.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Mitsui Chemicals Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Mitsui Chemicals Business Overview

4.2 Arysta LifeScience

4.2.1 Arysta LifeScience Basic Information

4.2.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Arysta LifeScience Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Arysta LifeScience Business Overview

4.3 DuPont

4.3.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.3.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 DuPont Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.4 Gharda

4.4.1 Gharda Basic Information

4.4.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Gharda Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Gharda Business Overview

4.5 Monsanto

4.5.1 Monsanto Basic Information

4.5.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Monsanto Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Monsanto Business Overview

4.6 BASF

4.6.1 BASF Basic Information

4.6.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 BASF Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 BASF Business Overview

4.7 Certis USA LLC

4.7.1 Certis USA LLC Basic Information

4.7.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Certis USA LLC Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Certis USA LLC Business Overview

4.8 Bayer

4.8.1 Bayer Basic Information

4.8.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Bayer Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Bayer Business Overview

4.9 Syngenta

4.9.1 Syngenta Basic Information

4.9.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Syngenta Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Syngenta Business Overview

4.10 Albaugh

4.10.1 Albaugh Basic Information

4.10.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Albaugh Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Albaugh Business Overview

4.11 Andermatt Biocontrol Ag

4.11.1 Andermatt Biocontrol Ag Basic Information

4.11.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Andermatt Biocontrol Ag Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Andermatt Biocontrol Ag Business Overview

4.12 Nissan Chemical Industries

4.12.1 Nissan Chemical Industries Basic Information

4.12.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Nissan Chemical Industries Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Nissan Chemical Industries Business Overview

4.13 Mark Organics

4.13.1 Mark Organics Basic Information

4.13.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Mark Organics Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Mark Organics Business Overview

4.14 Dow AgroSciences

4.14.1 Dow AgroSciences Basic Information

4.14.2 Organic Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Dow AgroSciences Organic Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Dow AgroSciences Business Overview

5 Global Organic Pesticide Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Organic Pesticide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Organic Pesticide Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Organic Pesticide Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Organic Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Organic Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Organic Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Organic Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Organic Pesticide Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Organic Pesticide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Organic Pesticide Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Organic Pesticide Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Organic Pesticide Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Organic Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Organic Pesticide Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Organic Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Organic Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Organic Pesticide Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Organic Pesticide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Organic Pesticide Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Organic Pesticide Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Organic Pesticide Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Organic Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

