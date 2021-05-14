Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Micro Irrigation Systems industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Micro Irrigation Systems market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Micro Irrigation Systems market covered in Chapter 12:

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

The Toro Company

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

T-L Irrigation

EPC Industries Limited

Rain Bird Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim Limited

HUNTER INDUSTRIES

Valmont Industries

Rivulis Irrigation

Easy Garden Irrigation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Micro Irrigation Systems market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Drip Irrigation

Micro Sprinkler Irrigation

Bubbler Irrigation

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Micro Irrigation Systems market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Forage and Turf Grasses

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Micro Irrigation Systems Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Micro Irrigation Systems

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Micro Irrigation Systems industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Micro Irrigation Systems Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Micro Irrigation Systems Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Micro Irrigation Systems

3.3 Micro Irrigation Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Micro Irrigation Systems

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Micro Irrigation Systems

3.4 Market Distributors of Micro Irrigation Systems

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Micro Irrigation Systems Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market, by Type

4.1 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Value and Growth Rate of Drip Irrigation

4.3.2 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Value and Growth Rate of Micro Sprinkler Irrigation

4.3.3 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Value and Growth Rate of Bubbler Irrigation

4.4 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Micro Irrigation Systems Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Field Crops (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Orchard Crops (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Forage and Turf Grasses (2015-2020)

6 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Micro Irrigation Systems Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Micro Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Micro Irrigation Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Micro Irrigation Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Micro Irrigation Systems Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Micro Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Micro Irrigation Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Micro Irrigation Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Micro Irrigation Systems Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Micro Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Micro Irrigation Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Micro Irrigation Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Micro Irrigation Systems Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Micro Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Micro Irrigation Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Micro Irrigation Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

