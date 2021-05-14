The global Maize Seeds market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Maize Seeds market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Maize Seeds industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Maize Seeds Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Maize Seeds market covered in Chapter 4:

Limagrain

Advanta

Dow AgroSciences

Bayer

Denghai

DuPont Pioneer

Monsanto

China National Seed Group

Syngenta

KWS

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Maize Seeds market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

GMO

Non-GMO

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Maize Seeds market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Farm Planting

Personal Planting

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Maize Seeds Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 GMO

1.5.3 Non-GMO

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Maize Seeds Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Farm Planting

1.6.3 Personal Planting

1.7 Maize Seeds Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Maize Seeds Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Maize Seeds Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Maize Seeds Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Maize Seeds

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Maize Seeds

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Maize Seeds Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Limagrain

4.1.1 Limagrain Basic Information

4.1.2 Maize Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Limagrain Maize Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Limagrain Business Overview

4.2 Advanta

4.2.1 Advanta Basic Information

4.2.2 Maize Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Advanta Maize Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Advanta Business Overview

4.3 Dow AgroSciences

4.3.1 Dow AgroSciences Basic Information

4.3.2 Maize Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Dow AgroSciences Maize Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Dow AgroSciences Business Overview

4.4 Bayer

4.4.1 Bayer Basic Information

4.4.2 Maize Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Bayer Maize Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Bayer Business Overview

4.5 Denghai

4.5.1 Denghai Basic Information

4.5.2 Maize Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Denghai Maize Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Denghai Business Overview

4.6 DuPont Pioneer

4.6.1 DuPont Pioneer Basic Information

4.6.2 Maize Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 DuPont Pioneer Maize Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 DuPont Pioneer Business Overview

4.7 Monsanto

4.7.1 Monsanto Basic Information

4.7.2 Maize Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Monsanto Maize Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Monsanto Business Overview

4.8 China National Seed Group

4.8.1 China National Seed Group Basic Information

4.8.2 Maize Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 China National Seed Group Maize Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 China National Seed Group Business Overview

4.9 Syngenta

4.9.1 Syngenta Basic Information

4.9.2 Maize Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Syngenta Maize Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Syngenta Business Overview

4.10 KWS

4.10.1 KWS Basic Information

4.10.2 Maize Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 KWS Maize Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 KWS Business Overview

5 Global Maize Seeds Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Maize Seeds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Maize Seeds Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Maize Seeds Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Maize Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Maize Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Maize Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Maize Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Maize Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Maize Seeds Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Maize Seeds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Maize Seeds Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Maize Seeds Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Maize Seeds Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Maize Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Maize Seeds Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Maize Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Maize Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Maize Seeds Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Maize Seeds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Maize Seeds Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Maize Seeds Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Maize Seeds Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Maize Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Maize Seeds Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Maize Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Maize Seeds Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Maize Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Maize Seeds Market Under COVID-19

….continued

