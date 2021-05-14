The global Hydroponics Technologies market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Hydroponics Technologies market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Hydroponics Technologies industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hydroponics Technologies Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Hydroponics Technologies market covered in Chapter 4:

Greentech Agro LLC

AmHydro

CropKing

Growers Supply

Logiqs B.V.

Hydrodynamics International, Inc

Nutriculture

Lumigrow, Inc

SuperCloset

General Hydroponics, Inc

Argus Control Systems

Oxygen Pot Systems

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hydroponics Technologies market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Liquid Hydroponic Systems

Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

Floating Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aggregate Hydroponic System

Open Systems

Closed Systems

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hydroponics Technologies market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hydroponic vegetable

Hydroponic flower

Cultivation of medicinal plants

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Hydroponics Technologies Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Liquid Hydroponic Systems

1.5.3 Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

1.5.4 Floating Hydroponics

1.5.5 Aeroponics

1.5.6 Aggregate Hydroponic System

1.5.7 Open Systems

1.5.8 Closed Systems

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Hydroponics Technologies Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Hydroponic vegetable

1.6.3 Hydroponic flower

1.6.4 Cultivation of medicinal plants

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Hydroponics Technologies Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hydroponics Technologies Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Hydroponics Technologies Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Hydroponics Technologies Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hydroponics Technologies

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Hydroponics Technologies

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Hydroponics Technologies Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Greentech Agro LLC

4.1.1 Greentech Agro LLC Basic Information

4.1.2 Hydroponics Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Greentech Agro LLC Hydroponics Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Greentech Agro LLC Business Overview

4.2 AmHydro

4.2.1 AmHydro Basic Information

4.2.2 Hydroponics Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 AmHydro Hydroponics Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 AmHydro Business Overview

4.3 CropKing

4.3.1 CropKing Basic Information

4.3.2 Hydroponics Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 CropKing Hydroponics Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 CropKing Business Overview

4.4 Growers Supply

4.4.1 Growers Supply Basic Information

4.4.2 Hydroponics Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Growers Supply Hydroponics Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Growers Supply Business Overview

4.5 Logiqs B.V.

4.5.1 Logiqs B.V. Basic Information

4.5.2 Hydroponics Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Logiqs B.V. Hydroponics Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Logiqs B.V. Business Overview

4.6 Hydrodynamics International, Inc

4.6.1 Hydrodynamics International, Inc Basic Information

4.6.2 Hydroponics Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Hydrodynamics International, Inc Hydroponics Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Hydrodynamics International, Inc Business Overview

4.7 Nutriculture

4.7.1 Nutriculture Basic Information

4.7.2 Hydroponics Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Nutriculture Hydroponics Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Nutriculture Business Overview

4.8 Lumigrow, Inc

4.8.1 Lumigrow, Inc Basic Information

4.8.2 Hydroponics Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Lumigrow, Inc Hydroponics Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Lumigrow, Inc Business Overview

4.9 SuperCloset

4.9.1 SuperCloset Basic Information

4.9.2 Hydroponics Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 SuperCloset Hydroponics Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 SuperCloset Business Overview

4.10 General Hydroponics, Inc

4.10.1 General Hydroponics, Inc Basic Information

4.10.2 Hydroponics Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 General Hydroponics, Inc Hydroponics Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 General Hydroponics, Inc Business Overview

4.11 Argus Control Systems

4.11.1 Argus Control Systems Basic Information

4.11.2 Hydroponics Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Argus Control Systems Hydroponics Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Argus Control Systems Business Overview

4.12 Oxygen Pot Systems

4.12.1 Oxygen Pot Systems Basic Information

4.12.2 Hydroponics Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Oxygen Pot Systems Hydroponics Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Oxygen Pot Systems Business Overview

5 Global Hydroponics Technologies Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Hydroponics Technologies Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Hydroponics Technologies Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

….continued

