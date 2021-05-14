Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Hydroponic Equipment industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Hydroponic Equipment market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Hydroponic Equipment market covered in Chapter 12:

AutoPot USA

Oxygen Pot Systems

BGH

Hydrofarm

Botanicare

Nutriculture

General Hydroponics

Titan Controls

Sunlight Supply

SuperCloset

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Hydroponic Equipment market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hydroponic Drip Systems

Aeroponic Systems

Ebb and Flow Hydroponic Systems

Deep Water Culture Systems

Grow Cabinets

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Hydroponic Equipment market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Hydroponic Equipment Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Hydroponic Equipment

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Hydroponic Equipment industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hydroponic Equipment Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Hydroponic Equipment Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Hydroponic Equipment Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Hydroponic Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hydroponic Equipment Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Hydroponic Equipment Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Hydroponic Equipment

3.3 Hydroponic Equipment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hydroponic Equipment

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Hydroponic Equipment

3.4 Market Distributors of Hydroponic Equipment

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Hydroponic Equipment Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Hydroponic Equipment Market, by Type

4.1 Global Hydroponic Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Hydroponic Equipment Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Hydroponic Equipment Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Hydroponic Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Hydroponic Drip Systems

4.3.2 Global Hydroponic Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Aeroponic Systems

4.3.3 Global Hydroponic Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Ebb and Flow Hydroponic Systems

4.3.4 Global Hydroponic Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Deep Water Culture Systems

4.3.5 Global Hydroponic Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Grow Cabinets

4.4 Global Hydroponic Equipment Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Hydroponic Equipment Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Hydroponic Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Hydroponic Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Hydroponic Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Indoor Farming (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Hydroponic Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Outdoor Farming (2015-2020)

6 Global Hydroponic Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Hydroponic Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Hydroponic Equipment Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Hydroponic Equipment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Hydroponic Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Hydroponic Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Hydroponic Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Hydroponic Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Hydroponic Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Hydroponic Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Hydroponic Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Hydroponic Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Hydroponic Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

