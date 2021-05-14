The global Growing Medium market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Growing Medium market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Growing Medium industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Growing Medium Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Growing Medium market covered in Chapter 4:

Pelemix

Premier Tech Horticulture

FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company

Quick Plug

PittMoss

Berger

Grodan

FLORAGARD Vertribs

JIFFY

CANNA

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Growing Medium market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Soilless Mixes

Composts

Gravel

Inert Mediums

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Growing Medium market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Crop

Horticultural Plant

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Growing Medium Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Soilless Mixes

1.5.3 Composts

1.5.4 Gravel

1.5.5 Inert Mediums

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Growing Medium Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Crop

1.6.3 Horticultural Plant

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Growing Medium Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Growing Medium Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Growing Medium Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Growing Medium Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Growing Medium

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Growing Medium

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Growing Medium Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Pelemix

4.1.1 Pelemix Basic Information

4.1.2 Growing Medium Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Pelemix Growing Medium Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Pelemix Business Overview

4.2 Premier Tech Horticulture

4.2.1 Premier Tech Horticulture Basic Information

4.2.2 Growing Medium Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Premier Tech Horticulture Growing Medium Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Premier Tech Horticulture Business Overview

4.3 FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company

4.3.1 FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Growing Medium Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company Growing Medium Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company Business Overview

4.4 Quick Plug

4.4.1 Quick Plug Basic Information

4.4.2 Growing Medium Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Quick Plug Growing Medium Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Quick Plug Business Overview

4.5 PittMoss

4.5.1 PittMoss Basic Information

4.5.2 Growing Medium Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 PittMoss Growing Medium Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 PittMoss Business Overview

4.6 Berger

4.6.1 Berger Basic Information

4.6.2 Growing Medium Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Berger Growing Medium Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Berger Business Overview

4.7 Grodan

4.7.1 Grodan Basic Information

4.7.2 Growing Medium Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Grodan Growing Medium Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Grodan Business Overview

4.8 FLORAGARD Vertribs

4.8.1 FLORAGARD Vertribs Basic Information

4.8.2 Growing Medium Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 FLORAGARD Vertribs Growing Medium Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 FLORAGARD Vertribs Business Overview

4.9 JIFFY

4.9.1 JIFFY Basic Information

4.9.2 Growing Medium Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 JIFFY Growing Medium Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 JIFFY Business Overview

4.10 CANNA

4.10.1 CANNA Basic Information

4.10.2 Growing Medium Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 CANNA Growing Medium Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 CANNA Business Overview

5 Global Growing Medium Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Growing Medium Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Growing Medium Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Growing Medium Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Growing Medium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Growing Medium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Growing Medium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Growing Medium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Growing Medium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Growing Medium Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Growing Medium Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Growing Medium Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Growing Medium Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Growing Medium Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Growing Medium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Growing Medium Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Growing Medium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Growing Medium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Growing Medium Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Growing Medium Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Growing Medium Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Growing Medium Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Growing Medium Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Growing Medium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

