The global Greenhouse Produce market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Greenhouse Produce market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Greenhouse Produce industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Greenhouse Produce Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Greenhouse Produce market covered in Chapter 4:

Red Sun Farms

Del Monte Fresh Produce

Aphria Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

AmeriCann, Inc

Nexus

Canopy Growth Corp

Kingdom Fresh

Costa Farms

Greenhouse Produce Company

Altman Plants

Cannabis Greenhouses

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Greenhouse Produce market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

In-ground Soil Culture

Container Culture

Tissue Culture

Transplant Production

Hydroponics

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Greenhouse Produce market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Vegetables

Fruits

Herbs

Flowers

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Greenhouse Produce Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 In-ground Soil Culture

1.5.3 Container Culture

1.5.4 Tissue Culture

1.5.5 Transplant Production

1.5.6 Hydroponics

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Greenhouse Produce Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Vegetables

1.6.3 Fruits

1.6.4 Herbs

1.6.5 Flowers

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Greenhouse Produce Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Greenhouse Produce Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Greenhouse Produce Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Greenhouse Produce Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Greenhouse Produce

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Greenhouse Produce

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Greenhouse Produce Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Red Sun Farms

4.1.1 Red Sun Farms Basic Information

4.1.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Red Sun Farms Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Red Sun Farms Business Overview

4.2 Del Monte Fresh Produce

4.2.1 Del Monte Fresh Produce Basic Information

4.2.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Del Monte Fresh Produce Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Del Monte Fresh Produce Business Overview

4.3 Aphria Inc.

4.3.1 Aphria Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Aphria Inc. Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Aphria Inc. Business Overview

4.4 MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

4.4.1 MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. Business Overview

4.5 AmeriCann, Inc

4.5.1 AmeriCann, Inc Basic Information

4.5.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 AmeriCann, Inc Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 AmeriCann, Inc Business Overview

4.6 Nexus

4.6.1 Nexus Basic Information

4.6.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Nexus Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Nexus Business Overview

4.7 Canopy Growth Corp

4.7.1 Canopy Growth Corp Basic Information

4.7.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Canopy Growth Corp Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Canopy Growth Corp Business Overview

4.8 Kingdom Fresh

4.8.1 Kingdom Fresh Basic Information

4.8.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Kingdom Fresh Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Kingdom Fresh Business Overview

4.9 Costa Farms

4.9.1 Costa Farms Basic Information

4.9.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Costa Farms Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Costa Farms Business Overview

4.10 Greenhouse Produce Company

4.10.1 Greenhouse Produce Company Basic Information

4.10.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Greenhouse Produce Company Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Greenhouse Produce Company Business Overview

4.11 Altman Plants

4.11.1 Altman Plants Basic Information

4.11.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Altman Plants Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Altman Plants Business Overview

4.12 Cannabis Greenhouses

4.12.1 Cannabis Greenhouses Basic Information

4.12.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Cannabis Greenhouses Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Cannabis Greenhouses Business Overview

5 Global Greenhouse Produce Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Greenhouse Produce Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Greenhouse Produce Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Greenhouse Produce Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Greenhouse Produce Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Greenhouse Produce Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Greenhouse Produce Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Greenhouse Produce Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Greenhouse Produce Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Greenhouse Produce Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

