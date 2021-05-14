The global Greenhouse Produce market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Greenhouse Produce market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Greenhouse Produce industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Greenhouse Produce Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Greenhouse Produce market covered in Chapter 4:
Red Sun Farms
Del Monte Fresh Produce
Aphria Inc.
MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.
AmeriCann, Inc
Nexus
Canopy Growth Corp
Kingdom Fresh
Costa Farms
Greenhouse Produce Company
Altman Plants
Cannabis Greenhouses
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Greenhouse Produce market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
In-ground Soil Culture
Container Culture
Tissue Culture
Transplant Production
Hydroponics
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Greenhouse Produce market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Vegetables
Fruits
Herbs
Flowers
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Greenhouse Produce Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 In-ground Soil Culture
1.5.3 Container Culture
1.5.4 Tissue Culture
1.5.5 Transplant Production
1.5.6 Hydroponics
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Greenhouse Produce Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Vegetables
1.6.3 Fruits
1.6.4 Herbs
1.6.5 Flowers
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Greenhouse Produce Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Greenhouse Produce Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Greenhouse Produce Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Greenhouse Produce Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Greenhouse Produce
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Greenhouse Produce
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Greenhouse Produce Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Red Sun Farms
4.1.1 Red Sun Farms Basic Information
4.1.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Red Sun Farms Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Red Sun Farms Business Overview
4.2 Del Monte Fresh Produce
4.2.1 Del Monte Fresh Produce Basic Information
4.2.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Del Monte Fresh Produce Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Del Monte Fresh Produce Business Overview
4.3 Aphria Inc.
4.3.1 Aphria Inc. Basic Information
4.3.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Aphria Inc. Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Aphria Inc. Business Overview
4.4 MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.
4.4.1 MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. Basic Information
4.4.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. Business Overview
4.5 AmeriCann, Inc
4.5.1 AmeriCann, Inc Basic Information
4.5.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 AmeriCann, Inc Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 AmeriCann, Inc Business Overview
4.6 Nexus
4.6.1 Nexus Basic Information
4.6.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Nexus Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Nexus Business Overview
4.7 Canopy Growth Corp
4.7.1 Canopy Growth Corp Basic Information
4.7.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Canopy Growth Corp Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Canopy Growth Corp Business Overview
4.8 Kingdom Fresh
4.8.1 Kingdom Fresh Basic Information
4.8.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Kingdom Fresh Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Kingdom Fresh Business Overview
4.9 Costa Farms
4.9.1 Costa Farms Basic Information
4.9.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Costa Farms Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Costa Farms Business Overview
4.10 Greenhouse Produce Company
4.10.1 Greenhouse Produce Company Basic Information
4.10.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Greenhouse Produce Company Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Greenhouse Produce Company Business Overview
4.11 Altman Plants
4.11.1 Altman Plants Basic Information
4.11.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Altman Plants Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Altman Plants Business Overview
4.12 Cannabis Greenhouses
4.12.1 Cannabis Greenhouses Basic Information
4.12.2 Greenhouse Produce Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 Cannabis Greenhouses Greenhouse Produce Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 Cannabis Greenhouses Business Overview
5 Global Greenhouse Produce Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Greenhouse Produce Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Greenhouse Produce Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Greenhouse Produce Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Greenhouse Produce Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Greenhouse Produce Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Greenhouse Produce Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Greenhouse Produce Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Greenhouse Produce Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Greenhouse Produce Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Greenhouse Produce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
….continued
