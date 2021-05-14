The global Gcc Construction Chemicals market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Gcc Construction Chemicals market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Gcc Construction Chemicals industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Gcc Construction Chemicals Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Gcc Construction Chemicals market covered in Chapter 4:

Middle East Fosroc

Jotun Saudia Co. Ltd.

Chryso Gulf

Sika GCC

Ashland Inc.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

DOW Menat

Henkel Arabia

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

BASF Middle East LLC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Gcc Construction Chemicals market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Concrete Admixtures

Waterproofing Chemicals

Protective Coatings

Adhesives

Sealants

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Gcc Construction Chemicals market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Concrete Admixtures

1.5.3 Waterproofing Chemicals

1.5.4 Protective Coatings

1.5.5 Adhesives

1.5.6 Sealants

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Commercial

1.7 Gcc Construction Chemicals Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gcc Construction Chemicals Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Gcc Construction Chemicals Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Gcc Construction Chemicals Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Gcc Construction Chemicals

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Gcc Construction Chemicals

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Gcc Construction Chemicals Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Middle East Fosroc

4.1.1 Middle East Fosroc Basic Information

4.1.2 Gcc Construction Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Middle East Fosroc Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Middle East Fosroc Business Overview

4.2 Jotun Saudia Co. Ltd.

4.2.1 Jotun Saudia Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Gcc Construction Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Jotun Saudia Co. Ltd. Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Jotun Saudia Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 Chryso Gulf

4.3.1 Chryso Gulf Basic Information

4.3.2 Gcc Construction Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Chryso Gulf Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Chryso Gulf Business Overview

4.4 Sika GCC

4.4.1 Sika GCC Basic Information

4.4.2 Gcc Construction Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Sika GCC Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Sika GCC Business Overview

4.5 Ashland Inc.

4.5.1 Ashland Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 Gcc Construction Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Ashland Inc. Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Ashland Inc. Business Overview

4.6 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

4.6.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Basic Information

4.6.2 Gcc Construction Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Business Overview

4.7 DOW Menat

4.7.1 DOW Menat Basic Information

4.7.2 Gcc Construction Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 DOW Menat Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 DOW Menat Business Overview

4.8 Henkel Arabia

4.8.1 Henkel Arabia Basic Information

4.8.2 Gcc Construction Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Henkel Arabia Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Henkel Arabia Business Overview

4.9 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

4.9.1 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Gcc Construction Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Business Overview

4.10 BASF Middle East LLC

4.10.1 BASF Middle East LLC Basic Information

4.10.2 Gcc Construction Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 BASF Middle East LLC Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 BASF Middle East LLC Business Overview

5 Global Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Gcc Construction Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Gcc Construction Chemicals Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Gcc Construction Chemicals Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Gcc Construction Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Gcc Construction Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Gcc Construction Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Gcc Construction Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Gcc Construction Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Gcc Construction Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Gcc Construction Chemicals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

