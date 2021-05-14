The global Fruit & Vegetable Seed market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Fruit & Vegetable Seed market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Fruit & Vegetable Seed industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Fruit & Vegetable Seed Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Fruit & Vegetable Seed market covered in Chapter 4:
Sakata Seed Corp.
Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co. Ltd
Johnny’s Selected Seeds
Limagrain Grp
Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan)
Emerald Seed Company
Bayer Cropscience (Germany)
Mahyco Seeds Company Ltd
High Mowing Seed
Monsanto (U.S.)
Krishidhan Seeds
Syngenta (Switzerland)
Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co.
Rijk Zwaan (The Netherlands)
Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd
Advanta Limited
Jensen Seeds A/S
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fruit & Vegetable Seed market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Brassica
Cucurbit
Leafy
Solonaceae
Root bulb
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fruit & Vegetable Seed market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Supermarket
Agricultural Market
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Brassica
1.5.3 Cucurbit
1.5.4 Leafy
1.5.5 Solonaceae
1.5.6 Root bulb
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Supermarket
1.6.3 Agricultural Market
1.6.4 Others
1.7 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fruit & Vegetable Seed Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fruit & Vegetable Seed
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Fruit & Vegetable Seed
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Fruit & Vegetable Seed Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Sakata Seed Corp.
4.1.1 Sakata Seed Corp. Basic Information
4.1.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Sakata Seed Corp. Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Sakata Seed Corp. Business Overview
4.2 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co. Ltd
4.2.1 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co. Ltd Basic Information
4.2.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co. Ltd Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co. Ltd Business Overview
4.3 Johnny’s Selected Seeds
4.3.1 Johnny’s Selected Seeds Basic Information
4.3.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Johnny’s Selected Seeds Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Johnny’s Selected Seeds Business Overview
4.4 Limagrain Grp
4.4.1 Limagrain Grp Basic Information
4.4.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Limagrain Grp Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Limagrain Grp Business Overview
4.5 Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan)
4.5.1 Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan) Basic Information
4.5.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan) Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan) Business Overview
4.6 Emerald Seed Company
4.6.1 Emerald Seed Company Basic Information
4.6.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Emerald Seed Company Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Emerald Seed Company Business Overview
4.7 Bayer Cropscience (Germany)
4.7.1 Bayer Cropscience (Germany) Basic Information
4.7.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Bayer Cropscience (Germany) Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Bayer Cropscience (Germany) Business Overview
4.8 Mahyco Seeds Company Ltd
4.8.1 Mahyco Seeds Company Ltd Basic Information
4.8.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Mahyco Seeds Company Ltd Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Mahyco Seeds Company Ltd Business Overview
4.9 High Mowing Seed
4.9.1 High Mowing Seed Basic Information
4.9.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 High Mowing Seed Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 High Mowing Seed Business Overview
4.10 Monsanto (U.S.)
4.10.1 Monsanto (U.S.) Basic Information
4.10.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Monsanto (U.S.) Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Monsanto (U.S.) Business Overview
4.11 Krishidhan Seeds
4.11.1 Krishidhan Seeds Basic Information
4.11.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Krishidhan Seeds Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Krishidhan Seeds Business Overview
4.12 Syngenta (Switzerland)
4.12.1 Syngenta (Switzerland) Basic Information
4.12.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 Syngenta (Switzerland) Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 Syngenta (Switzerland) Business Overview
4.13 Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co.
4.13.1 Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co. Basic Information
4.13.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.13.3 Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co. Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.13.4 Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co. Business Overview
4.14 Rijk Zwaan (The Netherlands)
4.14.1 Rijk Zwaan (The Netherlands) Basic Information
4.14.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.14.3 Rijk Zwaan (The Netherlands) Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.14.4 Rijk Zwaan (The Netherlands) Business Overview
4.16 Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd
4.16.1 Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd Basic Information
4.16.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.16.3 Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.16.4 Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd Business Overview
4.17 Advanta Limited
4.17.1 Advanta Limited Basic Information
4.17.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.17.3 Advanta Limited Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.17.4 Advanta Limited Business Overview
4.18 Jensen Seeds A/S
4.18.1 Jensen Seeds A/S Basic Information
4.18.2 Fruit & Vegetable Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.18.3 Jensen Seeds A/S Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.18.4 Jensen Seeds A/S Business Overview
5 Global Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Analysis by Regions
….continued
