Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Flavours & Fragrances industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Flavours & Fragrances market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Flavours & Fragrances market covered in Chapter 12:

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

ConAgra Foods

Kao corporation

Symrise AG

Romatech SAS

Givaudan SA

Agilex Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

ABedoukian Research, Inc.

Frutaroam industries

Firmenich SA

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Flavours & Fragrances market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Synthetic Ingredients

Natural Ingredients

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Flavours & Fragrances market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionery

Fine Fragrances

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Flavours & Fragrances Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Flavours & Fragrances

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Flavours & Fragrances industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Flavours & Fragrances Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Flavours & Fragrances Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Flavours & Fragrances Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Flavours & Fragrances Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Flavours & Fragrances Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Flavours & Fragrances Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Flavours & Fragrances

3.3 Flavours & Fragrances Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Flavours & Fragrances

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Flavours & Fragrances

3.4 Market Distributors of Flavours & Fragrances

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Flavours & Fragrances Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Flavours & Fragrances Market, by Type

4.1 Global Flavours & Fragrances Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Flavours & Fragrances Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Flavours & Fragrances Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Flavours & Fragrances Value and Growth Rate of Synthetic Ingredients

4.3.2 Global Flavours & Fragrances Value and Growth Rate of Natural Ingredients

4.4 Global Flavours & Fragrances Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Flavours & Fragrances Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Flavours & Fragrances Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Flavours & Fragrances Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Flavours & Fragrances Consumption and Growth Rate of Beverages (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Flavours & Fragrances Consumption and Growth Rate of Bakery (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Flavours & Fragrances Consumption and Growth Rate of Confectionery (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Flavours & Fragrances Consumption and Growth Rate of Fine Fragrances (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Flavours & Fragrances Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Flavours & Fragrances Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Flavours & Fragrances Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Flavours & Fragrances Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Flavours & Fragrances Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Flavours & Fragrances Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Flavours & Fragrances Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Flavours & Fragrances Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Flavours & Fragrances Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Flavours & Fragrances Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Flavours & Fragrances Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Flavours & Fragrances Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Flavours & Fragrances Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Flavours & Fragrances Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Flavours & Fragrances Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Flavours & Fragrances Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Flavours & Fragrances Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Flavours & Fragrances Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

