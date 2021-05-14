The global Feed Phytogenics market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Feed Phytogenics market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Feed Phytogenics industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Feed Phytogenics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Feed Phytogenics market covered in Chapter 4:

Dostofarm GmbH

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

Biomin Holding GmbH

A&A Pharmachem Inc.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Phytosynthese

Pancosma SA

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

Cargill, Incorporated

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Feed Phytogenics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Essential oils Overview and Price

Herbs & spices

Oleoresins

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Feed Phytogenics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Swine

Ruminants

Poultry

Equine

Aquatics

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Feed Phytogenics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Essential oils Overview and Price

1.5.3 Herbs & spices

1.5.4 Oleoresins

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Feed Phytogenics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Swine

1.6.3 Ruminants

1.6.4 Poultry

1.6.5 Equine

1.6.6 Aquatics

1.7 Feed Phytogenics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Feed Phytogenics Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Feed Phytogenics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Feed Phytogenics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Feed Phytogenics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Feed Phytogenics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Feed Phytogenics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dostofarm GmbH

4.1.1 Dostofarm GmbH Basic Information

4.1.2 Feed Phytogenics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dostofarm GmbH Feed Phytogenics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dostofarm GmbH Business Overview

4.2 Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

4.2.1 Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH Basic Information

4.2.2 Feed Phytogenics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH Feed Phytogenics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH Business Overview

4.3 Biomin Holding GmbH

4.3.1 Biomin Holding GmbH Basic Information

4.3.2 Feed Phytogenics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Biomin Holding GmbH Feed Phytogenics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Biomin Holding GmbH Business Overview

4.4 A&A Pharmachem Inc.

4.4.1 A&A Pharmachem Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Feed Phytogenics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 A&A Pharmachem Inc. Feed Phytogenics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 A&A Pharmachem Inc. Business Overview

4.5 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

4.5.1 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Basic Information

4.5.2 Feed Phytogenics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Feed Phytogenics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Business Overview

4.6 Phytosynthese

4.6.1 Phytosynthese Basic Information

4.6.2 Feed Phytogenics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Phytosynthese Feed Phytogenics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Phytosynthese Business Overview

4.7 Pancosma SA

4.7.1 Pancosma SA Basic Information

4.7.2 Feed Phytogenics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Pancosma SA Feed Phytogenics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Pancosma SA Business Overview

4.8 Kemin Industries, Inc.

4.8.1 Kemin Industries, Inc. Basic Information

4.8.2 Feed Phytogenics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Kemin Industries, Inc. Feed Phytogenics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Kemin Industries, Inc. Business Overview

4.9 Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

4.9.1 Delacon Biotechnik GmbH Basic Information

4.9.2 Feed Phytogenics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Delacon Biotechnik GmbH Feed Phytogenics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Delacon Biotechnik GmbH Business Overview

4.10 Cargill, Incorporated

4.10.1 Cargill, Incorporated Basic Information

4.10.2 Feed Phytogenics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Cargill, Incorporated Feed Phytogenics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Cargill, Incorporated Business Overview

5 Global Feed Phytogenics Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Feed Phytogenics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Feed Phytogenics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Feed Phytogenics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Feed Phytogenics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Feed Phytogenics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Feed Phytogenics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Feed Phytogenics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Feed Phytogenics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Feed Phytogenics Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Feed Phytogenics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Feed Phytogenics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Feed Phytogenics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Feed Phytogenics Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Feed Phytogenics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Feed Phytogenics Market Under COVID-19

….continued

