The global Digital Agriculture market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Digital Agriculture market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Digital Agriculture industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Digital Agriculture Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Digital Agriculture market covered in Chapter 4:

Sunkist Growers, Incorporated

Barenbrug Group

Dow

KWS AG

Delta & Pine Land

Cargill

Bayer

Monsanto

Yara International

Netafim

Seminis

Simplot

DuPont

Syngenta

BASF

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Digital Agriculture market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Farming Equipment

Management Software

Other Service

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Digital Agriculture market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Greenhouse

Farm

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Digital Agriculture Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Farming Equipment

1.5.3 Management Software

1.5.4 Other Service

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Digital Agriculture Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Greenhouse

1.6.3 Farm

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Digital Agriculture Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Agriculture Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Digital Agriculture Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Digital Agriculture Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Agriculture

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Digital Agriculture

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Digital Agriculture Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Sunkist Growers, Incorporated

4.1.1 Sunkist Growers, Incorporated Basic Information

4.1.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Sunkist Growers, Incorporated Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Sunkist Growers, Incorporated Business Overview

4.2 Barenbrug Group

4.2.1 Barenbrug Group Basic Information

4.2.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Barenbrug Group Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Barenbrug Group Business Overview

4.3 Dow

4.3.1 Dow Basic Information

4.3.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Dow Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Dow Business Overview

4.4 KWS AG

4.4.1 KWS AG Basic Information

4.4.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 KWS AG Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 KWS AG Business Overview

4.5 Delta & Pine Land

4.5.1 Delta & Pine Land Basic Information

4.5.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Delta & Pine Land Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Delta & Pine Land Business Overview

4.6 Cargill

4.6.1 Cargill Basic Information

4.6.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Cargill Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Cargill Business Overview

4.7 Bayer

4.7.1 Bayer Basic Information

4.7.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Bayer Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Bayer Business Overview

4.8 Monsanto

4.8.1 Monsanto Basic Information

4.8.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Monsanto Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Monsanto Business Overview

4.9 Yara International

4.9.1 Yara International Basic Information

4.9.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Yara International Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Yara International Business Overview

4.10 Netafim

4.10.1 Netafim Basic Information

4.10.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Netafim Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Netafim Business Overview

4.11 Seminis

4.11.1 Seminis Basic Information

4.11.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Seminis Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Seminis Business Overview

4.12 Simplot

4.12.1 Simplot Basic Information

4.12.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Simplot Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Simplot Business Overview

4.13 DuPont

4.13.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.13.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 DuPont Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.14 Syngenta

4.14.1 Syngenta Basic Information

4.14.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Syngenta Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Syngenta Business Overview

4.15 BASF

4.15.1 BASF Basic Information

4.15.2 Digital Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 BASF Digital Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 BASF Business Overview

5 Global Digital Agriculture Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Digital Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Digital Agriculture Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Digital Agriculture Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Digital Agriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Digital Agriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Agriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Agriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Digital Agriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Digital Agriculture Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

